President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the extension of the deadline for swapping the old naira notes for the new ones by 10 days

Godwin Emefiele announced the extension following his meeting with the president at his country home, Daura in Katsina state

According to Emefiele, about 75% of the money outside Nigeria's banks have been retrieved within a short period of time

Daura, Katsina - Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced an extension of the swapping of old naira notes for new ones.

Emefiele disclosed that the announcement followed the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday, January 29, Tribune reported.

According to the announcement, the new exchange period will last till February 10 with 7 days extra for Nigerians to return the old notes to the CBN when the currency would have lost its legal tending.

The apex bank governor had earlier met with the president at his country's home, Daura in Katsina state on Sunday.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting on Sunday, Emefiele disclosed that 75 per cent of the N2.7 trillion held outside the banking system in the country has been retrieved.

Before now, Nigerians have been yearning and calling for an extension of the deadline to exchange the old naira notes for new ones.

There have been calls from prominent figures and institutions, including the Nigeria Senate and the house of representatives, who have urged the CBN to announce 6 months extension for the swapping of the currencies.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, have also called for an extension.

