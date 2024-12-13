Several Nigerian airlines have announced new fares amid the approaching Christmas season

The traditionally busy routes now attract premium rates, especially the Abuja-Anambra routes

One of Nigeria’s oldest airlines, Aero Contractors, has retained its promotional fares of N80,000 for a one-way economy-class ticket

Amid the ongoing face-off between airlines and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), local operators have announced new airfares for the Christmas season.

On some busy traditional routes, many airlines have increased their fares to sell between N143,000 and N314,000 for an hour flight, depending on the airline and availability.

Different airlines and their airfares

Meanwhile, one of Nigeria’s oldest airlines, Aero Contractors, has retained its promotional fares of N80,000 for a one-way economy class ticket.

Findings reveal that several flights connecting Lagos, Abuja, and the Southeast destinations are almost fully booked, with available seats now offered at premium rates.

Air Peace, the nation’s largest carrier, has a flight destination like Anambra selling for N143,000, N162,000, N238,000, N285,800, and N314,000, depending on the date.

United Nigeria Airlines charges seats on the Abuja-Anambra route for N125, 500, and N300,000. Ibom Air maintains N152,000 on the Abuja-Uyo route.

A one-way ticket on Valuejet from Lagos to Port Harcourt between December 18 and 20, 2024, goes for N164,761.

Airlines hint at new fares ahead Xmas

The operators had warned of further price hikes as the Xmas season approaches.

Air Peace's chief operating officer Toyin Olajide decried the industry's high operating costs, saying the airline spends about N14 million on an hour flight.

She said aviation fuel cost accounts for 60-65% of the airline’s operating costs.

Ibom Air adds new routes

The Guardian reports that Ibom Air will add three new Central African routes in 2024 to build on its existing intra-African route between Lagos and Accra.

The airline flies seven domestic and one continental destinations using its seven CRJ900s and the recently acquired Airbus A220-300s.

Ibom Air expects nine more A220-300s to arrive by 2028 and plans to transition to an all-A220 fleet.

According to the airline, the A22os have enough range to fly to destinations like Cairo, Cape Town, and Casablanca.

However, the airline does not plan to operate long-haul flights, as management plans to restrict its operations within the continent.

Airlines adjust fares to South East, South-South

Legit.ng previously reported that some local airlines had increased their fares to the South-South and South-East areas.

A one-way ticket from December 18, 2024, would sell for about N287,000. During the Yuletide season, airfares were often increased due to high ticket demands

