Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has revealed that there are saboteurs around President Muhammadu Buhari in the Aso Rock

El-Rufai disclosed that the saboteurs have their preferred presidential candidate who failed to clinch the APC presidential ticket but failed to win at the primary

According to the governor, the naira redesign by the CBN has inflicted more hardship on the people, particularly in the rural area and could turn the people against Tinubu

Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna state, has disclosed that there are saboteurs within the presidential villa working against Bola Tinubu, the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential flagbearer in the 2023 election.

According to The Punch, the governor said this on Wednesday, February 1, while appearing in an interview on Channels Television.

El-Rufai reveals saboteurs around Buhari's government Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

El-Rufai claimed that there are people who are working to ensure that the APC did not win the forthcoming presidential poll.

Why saboteurs in Aso Rock are working against Bola Tinubu in 2023 election

He added that these saboteurs had their candidate during the APC primary election but their candidate did not win the party's ticket and this is why they are working against Tinubu in the election.

The governor alleged that:

‘’I believe there are elements in the villa that want us to lose the election because they didn’t get their way. They had their candidate but their candidate didn’t win the primary election.

“I think they are still trying to get us to lose the election and they are hiding behind the president’s desire to do what he thinks is right.”

El-Rufai further added that the new policy of the naira redesign by the Central Bank of Nigeria has inflicted more hardship on the common man in Nigeria, particularly the people in the rural area.

According to the governor, the policy may turn the people against the APC candidate in the forthcoming election.

Source: Legit.ng