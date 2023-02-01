A few weeks before the 2023 general election, there are speculations that two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors, apart from the G5 group, are threatening to withdraw their support for the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The national chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Professor Rufai Ahmed Alkali, made the claim while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, January 31.

He was reacting to Atiku's claim that he was in talks with the NNPP presidential candidate.

“Five governors are not with Atiku. These governors are coming from powerful states. The two others have been sending messages that they will not support Atiku.

“We thought that anyone contesting an election should put his house together. We left the PDP because we knew it would implode. It is not the same party as yesterday. In the next one week, some will leave the PDP," Alkali said.

