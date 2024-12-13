The Afe Babalola law firm has written to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) to remove the name of Dele Farotimi from lawyers in Nigeria

Ola Faro, a partner in the law firm, who signed the petition, alleged that the embattled Farotimi violated several ethics of the profession in his book

Dele Farotimi is currently facing several suits bordering on defamation over his book, and the development has generated controversies among several Nigerians

The Law Firm of Afe Babalola has filed a petition with the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) to strike Dele Farotimi's name from the roll of legal practitioners in Nigeria. The petition, signed by Ola Faro, a partner in the law firm, alleges that Farotimi violated several provisions of the rules of professional conduct for lawyers.

The 90-page petition details various contraventions, including making false accusations against the Supreme Court and the legal profession, participating in unlawful conduct, and treating fellow lawyers without respect. The petitioners claim that Farotimi's actions are unbecoming of a legal practitioner and have brought the profession into disrepute.

Afe Babalola Chamber moves to decertified Dele Farotimi as a Nigerian lawyer Photo Credit: @DeleFarotimi

Source: Twitter

Dele Farotimi's book became controversial

Farotimi's book, "Nigeria and its criminal justice system," is at the centre of the controversy. The petitioners allege that the book contains defamatory statements against judicial officers and is intended to discredit the Nigerian judiciary. They argue that Farotimi's actions have obstructed the administration of justice and have brought the legal profession into disrepute.

Vanguard reported that the LPDC is the regulatory body responsible for investigating and addressing misconduct among Nigerian lawyers. The committee can order that a legal practitioner's name be struck off the roll of lawyers kept at the Supreme Court. However, such decisions are subject to appeal to the Supreme Court.

The petition against Farotimi has sparked a heated debate, with some commentators arguing that the petition is an attempt to silence Farotimi and others calling for him to provide evidence to support his allegations.

Court remands Dele Farotimi in prison

Legit.ng earlier reported that an Ekiti state magistrate court had remanded Dele Farotimi, a Nigerian activist and human rights lawyer, at the correctional centre

The police had arraigned the activist for alleged defamation of a renowned Nigerian lawyer, Chief Afe Babalola, in his book

Samson Osun, the police prosecutor, pleaded with the court that the suspect be remanded for further investigation

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng