INEC has commented on the ruling of the Osun state governorship election petition tribunal that sacked Governor Ademola Adeleke of the PDP and declared Gboyega Oyetola of the APC as the winner

A former director of voter education and publicity of INEC, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, disclosed that there should not be any discrepancy on the election

According to Osaze-Uzzi, the APC obtained a certified copy of the initial server report before the initial data was transmitted by the BVAS hardware

Osogbo, Osun - Following the ruling of the Osun state governorship election petition tribunal and the discrepancy that followed the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has spoken.

The tribunal sacked Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after removing over-voting and adding new votes for Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress.

INEC speaks on Osun governorship election petition tribunal Photo Credit: Gboyega Oyetola, Ademola Adeleke

Source: Twitter

What INEC says about Osun election petition tribunal's ruling

Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, a former director of the Voter Education and Publicity of INEC, disclosed this on Monday, January 30 while speaking on the Channels Television Programme, Sunrise Daily.

According to him, the discrepancy should not have come up in the 2022 governorship election in Osun state.

According to Osaze-Uzzi, a certified copy of the initial server report was obtained by the APC before the transmission of the initial data report by the BVAS hardware.

He also pointed out that the tribunal ruling was not a unanimous judgment.

He said:

“The second [tribunal] member – the honourable justice who dissented from his two colleagues – said, ‘I would rather use the primary source of this information, and the primary source of this data is actually the machine itself,'” the INEC official said.

“It is basically a computer. So, rather than go to the server where it transmitted data, I would use the printout from the machine itself.

Source: Legit.ng