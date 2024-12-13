Portable has shared a new video in response to Queen Dami after she dragged him and shared reason for leaving his house

In the clip, he claimed that he has screenshots of all the atrocities that Queen Dami was involved in

The singer also said that musicians and other big men were allegedly sleeping with Queen Dami while she was with Alaafin of Oyo

It seemed an end has not yet come to the brouhaha between Habeeb Okikiola Badmus and his former lover, Queen Dami.

Legit.ng had reported that Queen Dami had shared reason for packing out of Portable's house. She also spoke about her pedigree ad fans raised money for her.

In a new video made by the singer, Portable said that he has screenshots of all the men that had slept with Queen Dami.

The Zeh Nation boss said if he should call name, Nigeria will scatter because musicians and high profile men were allegedly among them.

Portable also claimed that all the Lekki big boys are also sleeping with Queen Dami. He alleged that Queen Dami was dating a bouncer before he became a queen. Even after she became a queen, the bouncer was allegedly still working with the king and was prostrating for the king.

Portable called Queen Dami a thief

In the video, Portable called his ex-lover a thief. He alleged that she has only three clothes but took some of his properties.

He disclosed that she took some fans and his generator. Portable made fun of Queen Dami and said she was begging for money.

Portable says he is training Alaafin's son

Also in the recording, the music star said he was the one training Queen Dami's son.

He claimed that the mother of one confessed to him that the late king was the father of the little boy.

Recall that the feud between Portable and Queen Dami started after she went on TikTok live at midnight.

What fans said about Portable's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the video shared by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@olammy__:

"Omo, heaven husband better pass you sir."

@__hakky_:

"Portable Where your steeze and composure."

@mzz_icegrayz:

"I like as portable Dey give us full gist."

@abidemi_west:

"You want olosho to born for you, you put olosho for House werey alagbak."

@eleniyanbana:

"Abeg who be dz werey fans sef."

@bims_royalskincare:

"You saw dignitaries on her phone and she still decide to settle down with you!!!! You still don’t want to mention names. You portable don’t want to mention names Na lie joor. Enu po."

@sl1m3___:

"Every slides..eyin fans mi."

@oluwa_yanmifeh:

"Abeg rest, spiritual husband better you."

Portable blasts VDM over claims

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the singer had responded to activist Verydarkman's video about him.

The TikToker had claimed that the singer beat up a man at Felebration and the man was badly injured.

Sharing his own side of the story, Portable explained that he guy ran away with his money and was going about to represent him at shows.

