Nwakuche Ndidi has been appointed as the acting Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service

President Bola Tinubu announced his appointment in a statement on Friday, released by secretary of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Board, Ja’afaru Ahmed

Controller General of the NCoS, Haliru Nababa on Friday officially bowed out of service after reaching the retirement age

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Nwakuche Ndidi as the acting Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

Nwakuche named as new CG for Correctional Service

His appointment follows the expiration of the tenure of the current CG, Haliru Nababa.

As reported by The Punch, Nababa was appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari on February 18, 2021.

In a statement on Friday, December 13, the secretary of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Board, Ja’afaru Ahmed, said Ndidi’s appointment takes effect from December 15, 2024.

Ahmed stated:

“The President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has graciously approved the appointment of Nwakuche Sylvester Ndidi as Acting Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service following the expiration of the tenure of Haliru Nababa. His appointment takes effect from December 15, 2024.

“The President further enjoined him to bring his wealth of experience to bear in his new capacity.”

Who is Nwakuche?

According to the statement, “Nwakuche, born on November 26, 1966, hails from Oguta in Imo state.

Until his appointment, he was the Deputy Controller-General in charge of the Training and Staff Development Directorate.

He is a fellow of the prestigious National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies and holds the national honour of Member of the Federal Republic.

Tinubu appoints acting accountant general

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu announced the appointment of Shamseldeen Babatunde Ogunjimi as the acting AGF.

Tinubu's appointment of Ogunjimi followed the pre-retirement leave of the incumbent, Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein.

According to a statement from the presidency, the appointment of Ogunjimi would take effect immediately.

