The PDP's fate in the 2027 presidential election has been predicted to be stronger ahead of the poll with the hope that its internal crisis would be solved before then

Chief Bode George, former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, made the prediction on Wednesday, December 11

George emphasised that an individual's ambition cannot override the PDP's principle of equality, justice and fairness

Chief Bode George, former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has expressed confidence that the party will overcome its current internal challenges before the 2027 general elections.

At an interactive Lagos session, George emphasized the importance of prioritizing the party's collective interests over individual ambitions. He noted that the PDP's constitution mandates zoning and rotation of party positions and elective offices, which is essential for ensuring justice, equity, and fairness.

Bode George revealed sources of PDP crisis

George attributed some of the party's challenges to manipulations during the tenure of former National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu. He emphasized the need for the party to return to its founding principles to restore stability. George's comments suggest that the PDP is committed to addressing its internal issues and emerging stronger ahead of the 2027 elections.

In addition to addressing the PDP's internal challenges, George also called on President Bola Tinubu to reduce the price of petrol to ₦300 per litre during the festive season. He argued that this gesture would spread happiness across tribes and households, especially during the critical months of December and January. George noted that the government can absorb the losses and that funds can be allocated to offset the cost of this reduction.

George also criticized the rising cost of goods and services, attributing it to high fuel prices. He urged the government to prioritize the welfare of citizens, emphasizing that a reduction in petrol prices would positively impact lives during the festive period. George's comments highlight the need for the government to take proactive steps to address the economic challenges facing Nigerians.

Galadima accused APC of causing PDP crisis

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu and the APC have been accused of sending emissaries to opposition parties and promising them N10 billion.

Buba Galadima, an NNPP chieftain, accused the APC of being behind the crisis rocking the PDP, Labour Party and APGA.

According to Galadima, the NNPP demonstrated great intelligence, preventing the APC from infiltrating the party, though they are now stirring up issues in Kano.

