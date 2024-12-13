Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs, governance, and politics.

FCT, Abuja - The Conference of United Political Parties (CUPP) has criticised the presidency over what it described as an "insensitive" declaration regarding President Bola Tinubu’s intent to contest the 2027 presidential election.

As reported by Vanguard, the group argues that such a statement is out of touch with the realities faced by Nigerians amid the current economic challenges.

Peter Ameh, the national secretary of the CUPP, expressed concerns after the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), George Akume asserted that President Tinubu would contest and win the 2027 election.

The CUPP's statement partly reads:

“The recent declaration has sparked widespread controversy and raised questions about the administration’s priorities and sensitivity to citizens’ plight. Given the current economic hardships, Tinubu’s victory seems unrealistic.”

He added:

“Nigerians deserve a more inclusive and responsive governance that prioritises their needs and aspirations.”

2027: Tinubu takes action amid oppositon

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu may have commenced moves to regain the support of northern leaders and those aggrieved with his administration.

Close aides to President Tinubu disclosed that several initiatives were being implemented and new ones created.

While insisting that Tinubu was not afraid of any political or pressure group, the sources asserted that the plan was to counteract the recent actions of some northern leaders opposed to his reelection in the 2027 poll.

