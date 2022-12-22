The year 2022 came with its highs and lows and some events shaped the discussion in the polity considering their importance

One of the tragic events is fire outbreaks that occurred in major markets in Lagos state, Anambra state, and Abuja

Another major event is Deborah Samuel's killing and the Ondo massacre, both were described by most Nigerians as horrific

The year 2022 has been an interesting year so far.

It was a year that was intriguing mixed with the good, the bad and the ugly events in major states across the nation.

President Muhammadu Buhari was shocked by major events that rocked the nation this year.

As we wind up the year 2022, Legit.ng dwells on the most tragic accidents and events in Nigeria;

1. Fire outbreaks

Thousands of people have lost their homes and sources of livelihood to fire disasters in the first three months of the year 2022.

While some of the fire outbreaks were a result of negligence on the side of the victims, others were beyond their control.

Data compiled from newspaper reports on fire incidents between January and March 2022 showed that 700 shops were burnt and 688 makeshift shops were affected by these fire outbreaks across the country.

Oyo: Fire razes 38 shops at Ibadan’s Bodija market

On Monday, July 11, 2022, multimillion naira worth of goods was razed by fire in 38 shops at the popular Bodija market in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

It was gathered that the goods in the affected shops were completely razed before officers and men of the Oyo State Fire Service could render any help.

A train conveying passengers from Abuja to Kaduna was attacked by gunmen suspected to be bandits in Kaduna State.

Terrorists attacked an Abuja-Kaduna passenger train on March 28, 2022, in which about 14 persons were killed and 63 officially declared abducted.

2. Abuja–Kaduna train attack

On 28 March 2022, an Abuja–Kaduna train was attacked in Katari, Kaduna state, Nigeria.

At around 7:45 pm, hundreds of passengers travelling northwards on their way to Nigeria's northwest were kidnapped in Katari, Kaduna State, while others were killed and injured by bandits who bombed an Abuja-Kaduna train.

In response, the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) briefly halted operations along the route.

3. Zamfara Massacre

Over 140 locals were allegedly killed by bandit kingpin, Bello Turji, and his men in Zamfara State, in January 2022.

In fact, President Muhammadu Buhari was outraged and condemned the killings.

The locals were said to have been shot and killed when Turji and his men were relocating from Shinkafi forests to another forest near Bukkuyum and Anka Local Government Areas.

4. Kebbi massacre

On 8 March 2022, bandit gangs carried out two mass shootings in Kebbi State, northwest Nigeria, killing over 80 people.

On the same day, a horde of bandits entered a riverside settlement near Kanya, Wasagu/Danko.

They left their motorcycles behind and surrounded Kanya. The attackers entered Kanya and ambushed the deputy governor's convoy, killing thirteen soldiers, five policemen and a vigilante.

Eight other people were wounded.

5. Plateau State massacre

On 10 April 2022, a gang of bandits killed more than 150 people in a series of attacks in Plateau State, Nigeria.

The attacks are linked to the ongoing Nigerian bandit conflict. About 70 people were also kidnapped in the attacks.

6. Imo-Rivers explosion

On 22 April 2022, an explosion in southern Nigeria killed 110 people.

The sad incident occurred at an illegal oil refinery on the boundary of Imo State and Rivers State.

President Muhammadu Buhari described the incident in Imo state, southern Nigeria, as a "catastrophe and a national disaster".

Many victims were burnt beyond recognition.

Deborah Samuel was killed by Irate youths for blasphemy at Sokoto College of Education.

7. The lynching of Deborah Samuel

One of the most tragic events of the year 2022 is the brutal killing of a student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto state.

On 12 May 2022, Deborah Samuel Yakubu, a second-year Christian college student, was killed by a mob of Muslim students in Sokoto, Nigeria, after being accused of blasphemy.

It was an incident that top major discussions in the polity for several weeks and months as Nigerians, religious leaders, and notable personalities including President Muhammadu Buhari, vice president Yemi Osinbajo condemned the evil act.

Samuel, a second-year student of the college, was killed, following an allegation that she had blasphemed Muhammad (SAW), the prophet of Islam.

Governor Wike ordered a probe into the incident that killed 31 people at Kings Assembly special charity programme.

8. Port Harcourt stampede

At least 31 persons died at the programme organised by a Pentecostal church, Kings Assembly, in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

This event would have been the fourth held by the church, which was usually hosted at the church building.

The 28 May 2022 event, due to an expectation of larger than normal crowds, was held at Port Harcourt Polo Club instead.

The tragedy occurred when a large crowd of persons attempted to push through a small entrance.

Ondo State Governor described the terror attack on innocent worshipers at St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo, as a massacre and horrific.

9. Owo Church Attack

The June 5, 2022, terrorist attack at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, is another tragic event that hit Nigerians this year.

No fewer than 40 worshippers, including four children, were reportedly killed on the church premises after Sunday service by the rampaging gunmen.

They were said to have operated unchallenged by security agents for about 30 minutes.

The state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu cried openly as he designated a memorial park in honour of the victims, stressing that the killers had blood on their hands.

Deaths in 2022

The remains of Bamise Ayanwola, the 22-year-old lady who was found dead after boarding a bus belonging to the Bus Rapid Transport scheme, in February.

1. Bamise Ayanwola's murder

Bamise Ayanwola is the 22-year-old fashion designer whose dead body was found at Carter Bridge after she entered the BRT bus from Chevron Bus Stop in Lekki heading to Oshodi, Lagos state.

She was declared missing on February 26, and her dead body was found on March 7th.

Her death shook Nigeria and spark calls for justice.

Year in Review: Most Tragic Accidents and Events of 2022

2. Queen Elizabeth II

The longest-serving monarch of the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II, died on September 8, at Balmoral Castle.

Queen Elizabeth died peacefully in her Scottish estate where she spent most of the summer.

The queen ascended the throne in 1952 and witness lots of social change.

10. Road accident

Road accident kills 54 people in one day in Nigeria

No fewer than 54 people died and others were injured in two road accidents that happened on the same day.

The sad incident occurred in Abuja, Nigeria's capital, and Maiduguri-Damaturu road.

It occurred on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

Women and children were among the victims of the two crashes that involved cars and Trailers(Trucks).

