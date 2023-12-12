Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - Gunmen have killed one person and kidnapped 12 people, including a 9-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl in Gbaupe, a rural village behind ACO Estate Lugbe, along the Abuja Airport Road.

As reported by Vanguard, a villager said two of those abducted escaped as they were being arched into the bush behind the village.

Gunmen attacked Abuja, Killed one person, Kidnapped 12 others

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Men of the local Vigilante were said to have engaged the kidnappers but were overpowered due to superior firepower.

A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity said the kidnappers who numbered up to 15 operated from 12.15 am till 2.46 am.

He said:

“The kidnapping incident happened in the early hours of yesterday, December 11th Dec. at Gbaupe village behind ACO Estate, Airport Road Abuja. 12 people were kidnapped including three young people and women. Two men later escaped.

“One vigilante was killed. The kidnappers were about 15 in number. They operated from 12.15 a.m. until 2.46 am firing sporadically. The kidnappers are yet to make contact with the family. This is the 3rd incident this year.”

Daredevil bandits abduct people in Abuja

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that armed gangs known as bandits have attacked the Zone 5 segment of the Kubwa Extension II Relocation Estate along Arab Road in the FCT.

A woman and her three children were reportedly kidnapped — including a six-month-old baby on Sunday night, December 10.

The gunmen were said to have struck between 8 pm and 9 pm, shooting indiscriminately and causing tension in the area.

Gunmen invade El-Rufai Estate Abuja

Residents of Kuchiko Resettlement Development Area (KRDA) located in Bwari raised alarm over rising cases of kidnapping within the area.

This followed another attack in the early hours of Saturday, September 2, in the area, popularly known as El-Rufai Estate.

‘Terrorists planning to attack train service’, DSS

Legit.ng also reported that criminal gangs known locally as bandits were said planning to attack the Abuja-Kaduna Train Service (AKTS), according to the Department of State Services (DSS).

The outlaw groups intend to abduct passengers again — just like they did in 2022.

Source: Legit.ng