Some suspected militants have killed four soldiers who were on routine escort duty for an oil company in Nigeria's south-south region

Legit.ng gathered that the assailants escaped through the Emesu waterside, using Orashi River

Oil is the Nigerian government's main source of income, and militants say they are fighting so local people can benefit more from their oil-rich region's natural resources

East-West road, Rivers state - Gunmen have ambushed a convoy of an engineering company at the Ahoada/Abua axis of the East-West road in Rivers state, killing four soldiers, two drivers and abducting two expatriates identified as Koreans.

As reported by The Punch, the incident was said to have occurred at about 9.30 am on Tuesday, December 12, while the company was conveying its workers to a camp in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state.

The attack caused tension and gridlock around the area, according to The Nation.

A security source, who spoke in confidence, said the attackers ambushed the convoy and immediately opened fire on the occupants.

He said:

“During the attack, the assailants opened fire on the convoy killing 4 soldiers and 2 civilians’ drivers and subsequently abducted two Koreans in the process.

“Details are still sketchy but efforts are ongoing to get more details from the units. Further details will be forwarded as soon as possible.”

Nigerian Army reacts

The Nigerian Army (NA) confirmed the incident and described it as unwarranted. The agency vowed that the perpetrators would be arrested and brought to book.

The acting deputy director, 6 Division Army public relations officer (PRO), Major Danjuma Danjuma in a statement said it was carried out by suspected militants.

The statement reads:

“Troops of 5 Battalion on routine escort duty for an oil servicing company at Enweh West manifold, Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers state were attacked by suspected militants, at Emesu junction, along Amungboro -Emuphan road. Unfortunately, four soldiers were killed in action, with two other oil workers unaccounted for.

“The suspects allegedly escaped through the Emesu waterside, using Orashi River. Troops are currently combing the general area to fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly act. Additionally, efforts are ongoing to ensure that the unaccounted oil workers are found.

“The General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army/ Land Component Commander, Joint Task Force, South-South, Operation DELTA SAFE, Major General Jamal Abdussalam, while acknowledging the supreme sacrifice paid by the gallant soldiers, strongly condemned this unwarranted attack.

“He reassured that efforts are ongoing to track down these criminals to pay for their crimes.

"Consequently, members of the general public are kindly requested to provide credible and actionable intelligence that could lead to the arrest of these criminals.

“The public is also assured that troops will not relent until all forms of criminalities, such as militancy, oil theft, and pipeline vandalism, are effectively eliminated within the Niger Delta the region.”

Gunmen kill 5 soldiers in Anambra

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that some unknown gunmen attacked and killed five soldiers and an unidentified civilian in Orumba South local government area (LGA) of Anambra state.

An eyewitness disclosed that the incident happened opposite Zenith Bank in Umunze.

Gunmen kill 8 soldiers, policemen in Imo

Legit.ng also reported that gunmen killed eight security operatives comprising soldiers, police officers, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officials in the Umualumaku community, Ehime Mbano LGA of Imo state.

The gunmen ambushed the joint security taskforce team.

