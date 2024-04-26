National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) law graduate Anyim Veronica Nnenna has made a passionate appeal to Nigerians

Veronica emphasised the need for her to get a new place to stay, saying her current abode is not safe

Her new video message to Nigerians has drawn the ire of many people, with others trolling the policewoman

Hours after hotelier Azubuike Ihemeje conveyed Anyim Veronica Nnenna's pressing need to Nigerians, the NOUN law graduate has made a new broadcast.

In a Facebook live broadcast, Veronica said she was back home in Abuja but could no longer remain there due to her new-found 'celebrity status.'

Veronica explains why she needs new home

The 'Dunamite' appealed to Nigerians for financial help to rent a new home and cited security concerns in her current abode.

"...I want to use this medium to urge us to assist me in accommodation. I am not buoyant now to rent a house because where I am staying now is as risky no, insecurity and is a very open place.

"And due to everybody has already known that I am a celebrity," Veronica said.

Veronica said she is in hiding

Veronica begged for forgiveness as she drove home her appeal for a new home. She said she has been hiding since returning to Abuja.

"As I am talking to you, I am just hiding myself so that people will not come and start misbehaving at my side. If there is anyway I have offended you people, please have mercy on me, forgive me. Please forgive me."

People criticise Anyim Veronica over her demand

Oboho Asanwana said:

"Madam, go and continue with your work as a Police Officer and live your life. Resorting to begging is quite sad. Don't let people take you to where you don't know."

Labake Ojowara said:

"Madam ask your pastor to do that for you. Manage that place and build yourself up. You are not a celebrity yet but you can make yourself one. Moreover you are police officer."

Nwabeke Christiana said:

"Find a one bedroom apartment in a secured place in Maitaima and tell me what it cost not for much to be done but cos I want to know."

Rosemary Utavie-Jerry II said:

"Aunty Vera, you are taking this thing too far, which one Policewoman dey find comfortable accommodation because of sekuriti? "

Christianah Dammydollar said:

"I just remembered chef Dammy with body guards that time. To be a celeb no easy o."

Oluwaseun Owoeye said:

"This video is totally uncalled for, and remember you're a police officer."

Anyim Veronica says her account is cloned

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Anyim Veronica had raised an alarm that her Facebook account has been cloned.

Cloning refers to creating a Facebook account that closely resembles the authentic one. Veronica shared a screenshot of one of such fake accounts created with her name and picture and warned people to stop following it.

Veronica became a landowner overnight after a real estate company offered her a plot of land, in addition to other offers she received since the controversial fake testimony incident.

