The recent attack by gunmen on a musician based in Abuja has sparked reactions on social media

Omoba De Jombo Beats and his crew were abducted on their way from an event, and the gunmen are demanding N10 million before they are released

Meanwhile, the police are yet to give an update on the development as of press time

Nigerians expressed concern via social media on Monday, December 18, as unknown gunmen reportedly kidnapped Omoba De Jombo Beats, a prominent Juju musician, and his band members.

Vanguard reported that the singer and his band members were abducted on their way back from a live show in Abuja over the weekend.

A musician, Adeyinka Adeboye, known as Boye Best, confirmed the development and raised the alarm via a post on his Instagram account.

Boye Best wrote:

“A whole band of members kidnapped. Nigeria is messed up. I swear my prayers are with you guys. You will all come out alive.”

They were said to have been kidnapped by unknown gunmen after performing live at a show in Abuja over the weekend, Daily Trust reported.

Boye Best added that the kidnappers were demanding N10 million as a ransom for their release.

Police share safety tips with Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Delta state police command provided important information to people travelling during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The police listed 12 security tips that travellers must adhere to protect themselves from criminal elements.

According to the tips listed via the police command X page (formerly known as Twitter) @DeltaPoliceNG, travellers are advised to remove titles like Hon, Alhaji, Chief, Inspector and military ranks in general from their phone contacts.

Daredevil bandits abduct people in Abuja

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that armed gangs, known as bandits, attacked the Zone 5 segment of the Kubwa Extension II Relocation Estate along Arab Road in the Federal Capital Territory.

A woman and her three children were reportedly kidnapped — including a six-month-old baby.

The gunmen were said to have struck between 8 pm and 9 pm, shooting indiscriminately and causing tension in the area.

Gunmen kidnap Abuja newspaper distributors' president

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the president of the Abuja Newspapers Distributors Association, John Emmanuel, had been kidnapped.

Bandits abducted Emmanuel on his way back home in a 'one-chance' vehicle in the Giri area of the FCT on Tuesday night, December 12.

The kidnappers reportedly demanded N15 million as ransom from his family to finalise his release.

