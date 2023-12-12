A traditional ruler in Cross River Etiyin Maurice Edet has been whisked away to an unknown destination by gunmen

According to reports, his principal aide was also killed by the armed men during the process of his abduction

The spokesperson of the state's police command, Irene Ugbo, confirmed the unfortunate development but declined further comment

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Cross River, Calabar - Gunmen in a fresh attack, abducted a traditional ruler in the Akpabuyo local government area of Cross River state.

Police authorities in the state have confirmed the monarch's abduction. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

How the monarch was abducted

The monarch identified simply as Etiyin Maurice Edet, was abducted by some armed men, who invaded his residence on Sunday night, December 10.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

As reported by The Punch, an aide to the traditional ruler was shot dead as he attempted to resist his principal's abduction, a source in the community revealed.

Reacting, the spokesperson for the state police command, Irene Ugbo, confirmed the incident but disclosed that details on the attack were still sketchy, Premium Times reported.

Ugbo did not also confirm if the abductors were demanding money to release the abductee or even contacted his family.

Gunmen kill 7 at Porsche nightclub in Anambra

In another development, Legit.ng reported earlier that seven people, including members of a local vigilante group, were killed in an attack by gunmen on Porsche nightclub at Oba, in Idemili local government area (LGA) of Anambra state on Sunday, December 10.

Confirming the incident, Tochukwu Ikenga, the spokesperson for the Anambra state police command, said the police recovered some bodies from the scene, adding that several others sustained injuries.

Bandits abduct people in Abuja

Also, bandits attacked the zone 5 segment of the Kubwa Extension II Relocation Estate along Arab Road in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

As reported by The Punch, the attack occurred on Sunday night, December 10.

A woman and her three children were reportedly kidnapped — including a six-month-old baby.

Gunmen invade Cross River Secretariat, shoot accountant

Also, Legit.ng reported that gunmen on Wednesday, November 29, attacked the Cross River Ministry of Education and shot at an accountant.

The gunmen reportedly trailed the accountant from a bank where he had gone to make some withdrawals to the old Government Secretariat near Government House in Calabar and was shot in the thigh.

Source: Legit.ng