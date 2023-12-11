Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism

Oba, Anambra - Seven people including members of a local vigilante group were feared killed in an attack by gunmen on Porsche nightclub at Oba, in Idemili local government area (LGA) of Anambra state on Sunday, December 10.

Confirming the incident, Tochukwu Ikenga, the spokesperson for the Anambra state police command, said the police recovered some bodies from the scene, adding that several others sustained injuries.

A brutal attack occurred at Porsche nightclub, Oba, Anambra state, on Sunday, December 10. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force, Charles Chukwuma Soludo

Surveillance operation ongoing, police

While the police did not put a number to the casualties, Channels Television said a source put the number of those killed during the attack at seven.

According to Ikenga, the police were alerted upon receiving information about the attack and they quickly moved to the scene but the gunmen had already fled.

He also announced full deployment of security operatives to Oba, stating that surveillance operation had been ongoing but no arrests had been made.

Oba attack: Omokri throws jibe at Obi

Reacting to the attack, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Reno Omokri, wrote on his verified X handle on Monday, December 11:

"Yesterday (Sunday, December 10), gunmen killed scores of people at Porsche Nightclub, in Anambra. Predictably, Peter Obi has ignored this event, just as he ignored the brutal burning of Chinedu and Omama in Onitsha, his hometown, last month. But if this incident happened in Kano, Ibadan, Sokoto, or Lagos, Peter Obi would have broken the Internet by now. This is a man who was complaining about the "regrettable ...problem of insecurity in our nation" after last week's Kaduna accidental drone strike deaths. It was 'regrettable' in Kaduna but ignorable in Anambra.

"Condolences to the government and people of Anambra over yet another unnecessary and avoidable killing. We pray to God to bring peace to that state."

