Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism

FCT, Abuja - Bandits have attacked the Zone 5 segment of the Kubwa Extension II Relocation Estate along Arab Road in the federal capital territory (FCT).

As reported by The Punch, the attack occurred on Sunday night, December 10.

The latest attack poses a new challenge to President Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

A woman and her three children were reportedly kidnapped — including a six-month-old baby.

The gunmen were said to have struck between 8 pm and 9 pm shooting indiscriminately and causing tension in the area.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A resident said:

“This kidnapping has become a regular occurrence here every December. If you remember very well, last December, a similar incident of abduction in the area happened. Now this is another one, and it is worrisome.”

Armed groups have been carrying out attacks in many remote communities, often taking advantage of the inadequate security presence in those areas.

The latest attack poses a new challenge to President Tinubu, who extended the ruling party’s reign with his election victory after promising to solve Nigeria’s security crisis. It adds to growing pressure from the opposition and activists who have accused Tinubu of not doing enough to guarantee security.

Meanwhile, the FCT police command is yet to make an official comment on the latest Abuja abduction.

Source: Legit.ng