Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday condemned the brutal killing of Debora Samuel, a student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto State.

Samuel, a second-year student of the college, was killed on Thursday following an allegation that she had blasphemed Muhammad (SAW), the prophet of Islam.

Speaking at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, the Vice President commended the Sultan of Sokoto, the State Governor and other leaders in the state for condemning the dastardly act, insisting that the perpetrators be brought to justice.

He said:

"The President has reacted to this, a statement which was issued earlier condemning the action. I must say that it's a deeply distressing thing, very disturbing - such an atrocious killing of the young lady by a mob who took the law into their own hands. I think it's very unfortunate.

"The swift reaction of the Sokoto State Government and also the Sultan of Sokoto is highly commendable. I think that their swift reaction to the situation clearly demonstrated the outrage of millions of Nigerians and also demonstrated the desire of everyone to ensure that the perpetrators are quickly apprehended and prosecuted.

"As the president said, there’s really no excuse for anyone to take the law into their own hands no matter the provocation, there are set processes for ensuring that we are able to redress whatever wrongs that are done against us.

"We must express our condolence to the family of the young lady Deborah Samuel. I can't imagine how her parents and siblings and members of her family feel, not just about her death, but the very horrendous nature of its occurrence. I think it's very sad indeed, and we extend our sincere condolences to them. We ask that the Almighty will comfort them at this time."

