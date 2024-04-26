Controversial cleric Chukwuemeka Odumeje, aka Indaboski Bahoose, is back in Nigeria following his recent show in the UK

In a trending video, Indaboski was spotted with NDLEA officials at the airport as he bragged about returning to the country to bring down the dollar rate

Odumeje's expression in the video has stirred hilarious reactions, with some netizens welcoming him back to the country

Nigerian controversial pastor Chukwuemeka Odumeje, also known as Indaboski Bahoose, has returned to the country after spending a few weeks in the UK.

Recall that Odumeje was in the UK for his show, with many of his fans and lovers storming the venue to support him.

Following a successful show, the cleric is now back in Nigeria, as he was spotted with National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) officers at the airport.

In his usual manner, Odumeje, who once bragged about using his powers to help Nigeria, said he was back to bring down the dollar rate in the country.

Watch video of Odumeje at the airport below:

Funny reactions as Odumeje returns to Nigeria

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

What Nkechi Blessing said about Odumeje

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nkechi Blessing Sunday defended Chukwuemeka Odumeje, to the surprise of many.

Nkechi Blessing made it clear that she did not subscribe to rumours of Odumeje being a fake pastor, especially after her experience with him.

“The first time I had an encounter with Odumeje, I was shocked to my bone marrow. The man will tell you everything about your life. He’s not just telling you, he’s giving you the solution," she said.

