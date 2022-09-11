Some personnel of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested dealers of different illegal substances

The dealers were arrested from different locations including Edo, Kogi and Sokoto states with some sizeable quantities of illegal drug

According to the NDLEA, a 25-year-old woman, identified as Favour Haruna was arrested by the agency on Friday, September 9

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Auchi, Edo state have arrested a 25-year-old pregnant woman for being in possession of various quantities of illegal substances.

Daily Trust reports that Haruna Favour was arrested by personnel of the NDLEA on Friday, September 9, with 82 pinches of methamphetamine as well as various quantities of Loud, Arizona, and Colorado variants of cannabiis as well as codeine-based cough syrup.

In addition, the personnel of the agency in Gombe also recovered 119,000 tablets and capsules of tramadol; D5 and Exol5 from two drug dealers.

The NDLEA has arrested a 27-year-old pregnant woman who deals in illegal drug and substances.

Source: Twitter

It was gathered that the NDLEA operatives raided stores belonging to Nasiru Abubakar, 22, and Umaru Bayero a.k.a Hadiza at the Gombe main market on September 6.

In Kogi state, another suspected drug dealer, Paul Ali, 47, was arrested on the Okene-Abuja highway with 1,404 bottles of Codeine-based syrup.

The contents recovered from Ali weighed 190.94kg; he also had on him 2,040 ampoules of pentazocine injection coming from Onitsha, Anambra state to Sokoto State.

The NDLEA also noted that the agency's operation in Sokoto led to the immediate arrest of the receiver of the consignment from Ali on Tuesday, September 6.

In another raid at a cannabiis plantation camp in Emure forest, Owo local government area of Ondo state Monday Onoja, 20; Daniel Kehinde, 25; and Obinna Okechukwu, 35, were arrested with 16 bags of the illicit substance weighing 179.5kgs.

Speaking on the culmination of arrests made by the agency, the chief executive of NDLEA, General Buba Marwa (retired) commended the officers on the field for their resilience.

Marwa charged the NDLEA personnel and their compatriots in other commands to remain focussed and vigilant in their areas of responsibility.

