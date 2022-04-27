Before batling for tickets at the primaries, APC aspirants for various elective positions will have to go through drug integrity tests

This is the latest requirement stipulated by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Wednesday, April 27

The chairman of the agency, Buba Marwa, has called on the APC's leadership to permit its personnel to conduct the test for aspirants

Abuja - Senatorial, governorship, and presidential aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are to undergo drug integrity tests before the scheduled primaries.

This was the request of the head of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig-Gen Buba Marwa (rtd), to Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the ruling party, Vanguard reports.

The agency said other parties' aspirants will go through the same tests (Photo: @ndlea_nigeria)

In the letter addressed to Amadu, Marwa asked that officials of the agency be permitted to contest the test for all APC aspirants.

In his explanation on Wednesday, April 27, Marwa said that the proposed drug test was necessary to ensure that persons vying for high public positions do not use budgetary allocations to purchase illicit substances instead of providing needed services for Nigerians.

The NDLEA boss added that when it is the turn of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other parties, to conduct their party primaries, the same request will be made to their national chairmen.

He made this remark during a ceremony organised to issue awards of excellence to the best performing command and officers in the first quarter of 2022.

