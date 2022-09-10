The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has lost one of its powerful chieftains in the northern region, Mohammed Bukar.

Bukar, who died on Friday, September 9, was the PDP's candidate for Gulani, Gujba, Tarmuwa, and Damaturu Federal Constituency (Yobe) in the House of Representatives candidate ahead of 2023

According to a publication of The Nation, the politician passed on at the Yobe State University Teaching Hospital.

After being bedridden for some time, Bukar died of a liver-related disease on the night of Friday.

Family sources told the newspaper that before his death, Bukar has been in and out of hospitals in India and Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng