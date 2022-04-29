The disqualification of two yet-to-be-named presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came as a rude surprise to some party members and Nigerians generally on the evening of Friday, April 29.

Since the announcement was made by former Senate President David Mark, the chairman of the screening committee, Nigerians have been eager to know why the presidential hopefuls were disqualified.

David Mark said the disqualified aspirants did not meet the condition for the position they seek to occupy (Photo: @atiku)

Checks by Legit.ng have revealed why the politicians' presidential dreams were cut short by the PDP

Although the names of the disqualified aspirants were withheld by the Mark-led screening panel during a chat with journalists after the exercise on Friday, he noted that the aspirants were dropped because they did not meet up with the requirements for the position they were contesting for.

Below are the parameters used during the screening:

Aspirants’ membership Financial status Academic credentials. Tax returns Voters cards Proof of nationality

Bad news as PDP disqualifies 2 presidential aspirants

Recall that two of the 17 PDP presidential aspirants were disqualified by the opposition's screening committed chaired by Mark.

The aspirants whose names were withheld are to forfeit the N80 million with which they bought the expression of interest and nomination forms.

Mark announced the development after the screening exercise on Friday, April 29.

Asked if the committee made any recommendation to the PDP to refund the funds to the aspirants, Mark responded:

“Why should the party refund the money?”

2023: APC in real trouble as PDP ex-ministers begin serious underground work

Former Nigerian ministers who were in office while the PDP held power were working to ensure that an eligible candidate emerges to face the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections.

The ex-ministers were keeping a close eye on the screening of all presidential aspirants of the PDP.

This move was agreed on during a meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, April 27, in a bid to be conversant with the presidential aspirants and their capacities to deliver credible and good leadership in 2023.

At the meeting, the former public official lamented the worsening insecurity situation and the economic pain most Nigerians are going through presently.

