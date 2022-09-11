State House, Abuja - In September 2015, the presidency disclosed details of the assets of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, bowing to the public pressure that they must do so within their first 100 days in office.

In 2015, the presidency released a statement detailing the assets owned by President Buhari and VP Osinbajo before taking office on May 29. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

President Buhari's assets declared in 2015

According to a statement released by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, President Buhari had N30 million in his bank account before taking office on May 29, 2015.

The statement quoted details from the asset declaration forms filed by the two leaders at the Code of Conduct Bureau, Premium Times reported.

Also, President Buhari owns five houses in Kaduna, Daura, Kano and Abuja, and has two undeveloped plots of land, one in Kano and the other in Port Harcourt, the presidency said.

The president equally has farms, an orchard, ranch, livestock including 270 cattle, 25 sheep, five horses, a variety of birds and a number of economic trees, according to the statement.

He has an unstated “number of cars”.

President Buhari has one bank account (with the Union Bank), no foreign account, no factory, no enterprises, and no oil wells, the presidency said.

It said the president has shares in Berger Paints, Union Bank and Skye Bank. According to the statement, two of President Buhari's houses in his native Daura are mud-made.

“He borrowed money from the old Barclays Bank to build two of his homes,” the presidency said.

VP Osinbajo's assets declared in 2015

Vice President Osinbajo had N94 million and $900,000 in his bank account before taking office on May 29, 2015.

He owns 4-bedroom residence at Victoria Garden City, Lagos and a 3-bedroom flat at 2 Mosley Road, Ikoyi.

The vice president also has a 2-bedroom flat at the popular Redemption Camp along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and a 2-bedroom mortgaged property in Bedford, England.

Apart from his law firm, known as SimmonsCooper, Osinbajo has shareholding in Octogenerium Ltd., Windsor Grant Ltd., Tarapolsa, Vistorion Ltd., Aviva Ltd. and MTN Nigeria – all based in Lagos.

The personal vehicles of Vice President Osinbajo are one Infinity 4-Wheel Drive SUV, one Mercedes Benz and a Prado Jeep.

AAC presidential candidate declares assets he owns

Meanwhile, Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) for the 2023 general elections, has publicly declared his assets ahead of the polls.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), a civic organisation, had in a Twitter post on Saturday, July 23, challenged the AAC presidential candidate to publish details of his assets and to publicly commit to rejecting vote-buying and electoral bribery before and during the elections.

Sowore said he had two cars, a house in his hometown in Ondo state worth N5 million among other assets.

