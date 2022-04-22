Over the week, Legit.ng published a number of articles in a bid to assist readers resolve various NIN-SIM linkage issues weeks after the federal government's order to bar unregistered lines from making calls.

How to Download, Print New Improved NIN Slip as NIMC Says Current One Will Be gradually Phased Out

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) said the current National Identity Number (NIN) slip would be gradually phased out. Your support matters. Sustain independent journalism in Nigeria – contribute to Legit.ng.

legit.ng has detailed reports on NIN-SIM linkage issues

Source: UGC

This was as the commission introduced a new slip which is downloadable from the NIMC portal.

How to Link Your MTN, Airtel, Glo, and 9mobile SIM Cards with NIN on NIMC Mobile App

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Linking your SIMs to your National Identity Number (NIN) is now compulsory following the recent directive of the federal government which asked telecom companies to bar subscribers who are yet to do so from making outgoing phone calls.

Over 70 million subscribers have been affected by the development.

What You Need to Do If You Link Your SIM with NIN but MTN, Glo, Airtel Still Bar Your Line from Making Calls

Following the federal government's directive, telecommunication companies in Nigeria such as MTN, Airtel, GLO and 9mobile have barred over 70 million subscribers from making calls over failure to link their SIM with the National Identity Number (NIN).

However, emerging developments indicate that some Nigerians who have linked their SIM with their NIN are also having difficulty making calls.

Easy Steps to Link Your NIN to MTN, Glo, and Airtel SIM Cards as 72m Subscribers Barred from Making Calls

After months of repeated extensions of deadlines, the federal government on Monday, April 4, ordered telecommunications companies to enforce compliance with its National Identification Number-Subscriber Identity Module policy.

In simple terms, the telecom companies were ordered to bar SIM cards that are yet to be linked with the National Identification Number (NIN).

Guarding Against Terrorists: Video of Helicopter Accompanying Nigeria Train Causes Stir on Social Media

Nigerians on social media have reacted to a video in which an helicopter was accompanying a train to its destination. This was apparently in efforts to safe guard the train against bandits attacks.

The video which was shared by Echefula Wisdom attracted many negative reactions. According to the reactions that followed the video on Twitter, it is waste of resources for Nigeria to make use of the helicopter in protecting the train.

Chrisland School Girl: You Will Be Arrested and Jailed if You Are in Possession of Video, Lagos Govt says

A message has been issued by the Lagos state government over the recent scandal involving some students of Chrisland schools.

According to the state government, sharing or receiving images depicting child p*rnography is an offense under its laws that can attract a sentence of up to 14 years.

I Am Not Supporting Osinbajo, Influential Nigerian Gives Reasons for Rejecting VP

Bayo Onanuga has denied claims he is working against the presidential ambition of the former Lagos state governor, Bola Tinubu.

Onanuga who was a former managing director of the News Agency of Nigeria declared his support for the ambition of the national leader of the APC who will lock horns with several aspirants, including Vice President Osinbajo, his former protege, for the party’s ticket ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng