Following the federal government's order that telecommunications companies enforce compliance with its National Identification Number-Subscriber Identity Module policy and the subsequent barring of millions of sim cards from making call, millions of Nigerians have been unable to validate their NIN.

To solve this problem, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has urged Nigerians to download its mobile app.

According to the commission, through this, the NIN can be validated easily.

Meanwhile, NIMC announced the commencement of weekend National Identification Number (NIN) registration at all NIN enrollment centres nationwide.

According to NIMC, the weekend enrollment will enable those yet to obtain their NIN to do so within the timeframe given by the federal government before enforcement of NIN-SIM linkage commences.

As many Nigerians continue to grapple with the barring of the sim cards on the order of the federal government, many people have been asking different questions but unfortunately, there are few answers available.

In this report, Legit.ng brings to your all the necessary answers you need to know concerning your NIN Number (National Identification Number).

In efforts to encourage their users to link their National Identity Number (NIN) with their SIM cards, MTN is offering their customers incentives to make this happen.

According to the telecommunication giant, eligible customers will receive the airtime bonus based on their spend band.

The company which is doing this as a result of federal government's directive, has published some answers to guide Nigerians as they go about linking their lines.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that telecommunication companies in Nigeria are hit hard due to the disconnection of over 72 million telephone lines in Nigeria on Monday, April 4, 2022.

The losses run into billions of naira, according to telecom experts who said the biggest losers in the government directive are the telcos.

The firms rely on the sales of airtime for revenue and the directive is a direct blow to their major source of income.

