FCT, Abuja - The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) says the current National Identity Number (NIN) slip will be gradually phased out.

This is as the commission introduced a new slip which is downloadable from the NIMC portal.

Applicants queue to obtain national identity numbers at the NIMC office, in the Lagos state capital of Ikeja, on December 30, 2020. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

You can print out and even laminate the Improved NIN Slip in plastic now and keep it as a handy physical means of identification that fits easily into your pocket, purse or wallet.

The QR code on the slip makes it easy for its authenticity to be verified by other people scanning it using the NIMC MWS Mobile ID app on their phones.

Here's how to download the new slip:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Method 1:

Launch the MWS Mobile ID app installed on your device (Android or iOS)

Make sure you have the current version of the app installed or updated on your mobile device.

Enter your PIN on the lock screen to continue

Select the “PRINT NIN SLIP” button on the “Home” screen

A login form with your “USERID” and “OTP” automatically populated is displayed, tap on the “Login” button to continue.

You will now be successfully logged into the portal linked to your Mobile ID app.

There are two types of NIN Slip – Premium and Standard – which you can print from your dashboard.

To print the Premium NIN Slip, tap on the “PRINT PREMIUM NIN SLIP” button to continue.

Tap the “Pay With Remita” button to continue.

To print the Standard NIN Slip, tap on the hamburger icon on the top left corner of the screen.

Select “Print Standard NIN Slip” from the menu options.

Tap the “Pay With Remita” button to continue.

Tap on the “Pay…” button for the selected choice of slip to continue. It is recommended you use the “card” payment option.

Do not cancel or exit the app immediately after making payment, wait for the REMITA process to run to an end by showing this screen indicating a successful, complete transaction.

After getting to the successful payment notification screen, tap on the download button to download your NIN slip.

The NIN slip download process will be initiated.

For iOS users, you will be asked to choose a location to save the pdf file in. Select the “Save to files” option in the next widget that pops up. Tap on the “Files” icon in the apps section on your mobile device and your PDF NIN slip should be there.

For Android users, simply check your “Download” folder to find the save PDF NIN slip.

Method 2

First, make sure you have already enrolled and obtained your NIN. You’ll need your NIN also when installing NIMC’s MWS Mobile ID app.

Go to the https://myportal.nimc.gov.ng or https://dashboard.nimc.gov.ng online portal.

If you have not already, download and install the NIMC MWS Mobile ID app on your mobile device. Learn more at https://nimc.gov.ng/mobile-digital-id/

Access NIMC’s MWS Mobile ID app on your mobile device. Make sure your device is connected to the Internet.

On the app’s home screen tap on the “SECURITY PIN” button.

Take note of the “UserID” and “One Time PIN (OTP)” now displayed on the app’s “Security PIN” section.

If you do not have a smartphone, you can dial the USSD code *346*2*Your NIN# on any other mobile phone to get the UserID and OTP via SMS.

Use the UserID and OTP to log into to the myportal.nimc.gov.ng or dashboard.nimc.gov.ng portal.

Go to the the “Print Premium Slip” or “Print Standard Slip” menu section on the portal’s homepage. Make the relevant payment then download the front and rear parts of your Slip as a PDF document.

You can now print out the PDF document, cut it to the right size, fold it and laminate your Improved NIN Slip, if you like.

For enquires or support contact mobileid@nimc.gov.ng

NIN: FG finally bars 72 Million Nigerians from making calls

Earlier, Legit.ng earlier reported that following a directive from the federal government to telecommunication companies, over 72.77 million active telecommunication subscribers have been barred from making calls on their SIMs.

Recall that the FG had on Monday, April 4, ordered telecommunications companies to enforce compliance with its National Identification Number-Subscriber Identity Module policy.

It asked the companies to restrict all outgoing calls on all unlinked lines as the deadline for the verification expired on March 31.

Source: Legit.ng