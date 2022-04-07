Following the federal government's directive, telecommunication companies in Nigeria such as MTN, Airtel, GLO and 9mobile have barred over 70 million subscribers from making calls over failure to link their SIM with the National Identity Number (NIN).

However, emerging developments indicate that some Nigerians who have linked their SIM with their NIN are also having difficulty making calls.

Some Nigerians are having difficulty with making calls even after linking their SIM cards with NIN. Photo credits: @WithinNigeria, @thecableng

After linking the SIM with NIN, subscribers are supposed to get confirmation from telcos that the process has been complete and successful.

However, some mobile users have said after linking their SIM to NIN, they did not get any response on whether the process is successful or not.

Some also said they got responses that the linking was successful but their SIMs remain barred from outgoing calls.

According to BBC News Pidgin, a senior official working with one of the telcos listed the reasons while subscribers may be having such challenges.

These are:

Incomplete registration

Computer errors

Linking NIN to too many SIM cards

Poor backend integration from NIMC

Network problem

What to do if your SIM cards remain barred after linking with NIN

The unnamed telco official cited by BBC said affected subscribers can go to the officers of the telecommunication companies/service centres to register their complaints.

He said telcos do not want subscribers' SIM cards blocked because it also leads to loss of revenue for them, adding that they need as many customers as possible.

The head of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in Kano also reportedly confirmed what telcos official said.

He was quoted as directing affected subscribers to the telecom companies' officers to complain.

According to him, the telecom companies will give them letters to take to NIMC while the commission's database team will take it up from there and correct the error.

FG orders NIN weekend registration nationwide

In a related development, NIMC has announced the commencement of weekend NIN registration at all NIN enrollment centres nationwide.

According to the commission, the weekend enrollment will enable those yet to obtain their NIN to do so within the timeframe given by the federal government before enforcement of NIN-SIM linkage commences.

The minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, urged citizens and legal residents to take advantage of the weekend enrollment.

