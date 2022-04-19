The Lagos State Government has warned members of the public to desist from distributing footage of students of Chrisland Schools engaging in a immoral act.

The state government said that the act of sharing such video footage amounts to child p*rnography and could attract up to a 14-year jail term

Recall that a parent recently accused the international school of covering up a crime against her daughter

The Lagos state government on Monday warned that sharing or receiving images depicting child p*rnography is an offense under its laws that can attract a sentence of up to 14 years.

The warning comes amid reports that some students of Chrisland schools were involved in a case of alleged sexual violence in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The government had ordered the shutdown of all Chrisland schools within the state pending further investigations into the matter.

“We also use this medium to remind the general public that any person who engages in any visual depiction of sexu*lly explicit conduct involving a child, commits an offence and is liable to custodial sentence of fourteen (14) years,” the government said.

“This includes ‘producing, distributing, receiving, or possessing an image of child p*rnography'”.

Lagos state govt shuts down Chrisland schools

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that following the reported controversy over an “immoral act” committed by students of Chrisland Schools during a trip to Dubai, the Lagos state government has shut down the school indefinitely.

The shutdown notice was contained in a press statement on Monday.

The statement read:

“The attention of the Lagos State Government has been drawn to the alleged sexual violence case involving students of Chrisland Schools which occurred in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“It is pertinent to note that all allegations are being investigated by the relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies, including the Ministry of Education, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Ministry of Justice and the Lagos State

Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, whilst the criminal allegations have been escalated to the Commissioner of Police.

“In view of the allegations, we are committed to ensuring that adequate medical and pscyho-social support is provided.

Source: Legit.ng