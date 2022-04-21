Even after linking their National Identity Number (NIN) to their MTN, Airtel, Glo and 9mobile SIMs, some Nigerians still cannot make outgoing phones as their lines remained barred.

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has explained what caused this and the step everyone affected should take.

What could cause being barred despite NIN-SIM linkage?

In a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Thursday, April 21, the commission explained that if a telecom subscriber links their NIN to their SIMs and the line(s) remained barred, it could be a result of SIM registration information being inconsistent with the NIN records.

"It could be as a result of your SIM registration information being inconsistent with your NIN records," NIMC tells affected Nigerians.

What is the way forward?

To fix the problem, the commission said affected subscribers should visit designated centres of their service providers to update their information and again link their NIN to their SIM.

"Kindly visit your network service provider to update your information and link your NIN to your SIM using the official channels," the commission directed.

NIN: FG finally bars 72 Million Nigerians from making calls

Earlier, Legit.ng earlier reported that following a directive from the federal government to telecommunication companies, over 72.77 million active telecommunication subscribers have been barred from making calls on their SIMs.

Recall that the FG had on Monday, April 4, ordered telecommunications companies to enforce compliance with its National Identification Number-Subscriber Identity Module policy.

It asked the companies to restrict all outgoing calls on all unlinked lines as the deadline for the verification expired on March 31.

FG orders NIN weekend registration nationwide

In a related development, NIMC has announced the commencement of weekend NIN registration at all NIN enrollment centres nationwide.

According to the commission, the weekend enrollment will enable those yet to obtain their NIN to do so within the timeframe given by the federal government before enforcement of NIN-SIM linkage commences.

The minister of Communications and Digital Economy, prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, urged citizens and legal residents to take advantage of the weekend enrolment.

