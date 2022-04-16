Nigerians on social media have reacted to a video in which an helicopter was accompanying a train to its destination. This is apparently in efforts to safe guard the train against bandits attacks.

The video which was shared by Echefula Wisdom attracted many negative reactions. According to the reactions that followed the video on Twitter, it is waste of resources for Nigeria to make use of the helicopter in protecting the train.

Nigerians on social media have reacted negatively to a video in which an helicopter was accompanying a train to its destination. Photo: Echefula Wisdom

Source: UGC

According to some commentators, bandits could easily attack the helicopter.

Here are such reactions:

The Prince:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"This is total nonsense. Why are we wasteful in Nigeria? An helicopter patrolling our rail lines or escorting trains. Who cursed Nigeria? How much is the total maintenance cost of the chopper per trip and how much is the train generating? I really don't understand why?"

@BPK_007

"Like...bandits will see the helicopter and run away or what?" I don't understand.

El- Amin Dahunsi

"Who cursed who? It's a short term measure until banditry is clamped down, to restore confidence in commuting. The business of rail transportation for now isn't about business rather than long-term benefits of infrastructure as it aids development. Your opinion doesn't count too."

Popson

"They need another Fighter jet to secure the helicopter because RPG can easy take down an Helicopter."

codegidi.eth

"Then you need tanks to clear the tracks in case there it’s has been blocked, and then foot soldiers to secure the tanks . Heck why don’t we just escort each train with a full military platoon."

Romel Ugoji

"This is tantamount to using a bandage to treat a gunshot injury. Will this solution enable a few trips on the route to be completed: Yes. Can this solution work at scale: No Is the solution practical and/or sustainable: No. This isn’t efficient or effective by any measure."

FOUNDATIONAL Abia's First Son

"It won't even enable a trip to be completed. Something a GPMG can bring down, and they will also kidnap the pilot... Extra money. Unless those guys no mean them."

Odun Tutu

"Disappointed that this tweet is coming from a supposedly "learned fellow"! You think this is sustainable? Who pays for the helicopter maintenance & fueling? How many helicopters to monitor how many trains multiple destinations? What happened to unmanned drones?

To facilitate release of abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers, FG makes 1 important move, relatives react

Meanwhile, days after a Kaduna-bound train was attacked by some terrorists who operated in Kaduna state, the federal government has opened discussion channels for the release of those abducted.

There might be light at the end of the tunnel as the federal government commenced discussions with the terrorists who abducted over 60 passengers from the ill-fate Abuja-Kaduna train on Monday, March 28.

Relatives of those abducted said they were informed by the federal government about talks with the terrorist groups to secure the release of their loved ones.

Source: Legit.ng