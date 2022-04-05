After months of repeated extensions of deadlines, the federal government on Monday, April 4, ordered telecommunications companies to enforce compliance with its National Identification Number-Subscriber Identity Module policy.

In simple terms, the telecom companies were ordered to bar SIM cards that are yet to be linked with the National Identification Number (NIN).

72m subscribers have been barred from making calls due to NIN linkage. Photo credit: NIMC

Source: Facebook

Following the directive, over 72.77 million active telecommunication subscribers have been barred from making calls on their SIMs.

If you are one of those affected by the development, here is how to link your NIN with your SIM cards, according to the major phone networks in the country such as MTN, Glo, Airtel, and 9mobile.

How to Check Your NIN

To link your NIN to your SIM cards, you must have first enrolled for the NIN at the designated centres.

Having successfully enrolled, you will be presented with a slip containing the NIN. You can also check your NIN just by using USSD code on your phone.

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) asked Nigerians to use dial *346# to retrieve their NIN.

The USSD code is available for subscribers using MTN, Airtel, 9mobile and Glo network.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

How to link your NIN to your MTN Number

Visit the Customer NIN Capture https://mtnonline.com/nin/

You will see the form where you will fill in your full name.

Then put your MTN Mobile Number

Type your NIN

Fill in your email address

Then click on 'SUBMIT' button

Linking NIN with MTN number via short code

Dial *785#

Input the 11 digits NIN, then send

You will be notified if the linking is successful or not

How to link your NIN to your GLO Number

Send UpdateNIN (put space) NIN (put space) First name (put space) and Last Name to 109

How to link your NIN to Airtel Number

Dial *121*1#

Input your 11 digit NIN

You will receive a text message saying it's successful

How to link your NIN to 9mobile Number

Visit the website https://9mobile.com.ng/nin

Click on the green space with 'verify and link your NIN now'

Enter your mobile number and fill the requirements

Source: Legit.ng