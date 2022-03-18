The revelation of the identities of some loan app agents who defaming and terrorising Nigerians made big headlines over a week in mainstream Nigerian news media.

Exposed: Faces of Some Online Loan Apps Agents Terrorising and Defaming Nigerians

Many Nigerians are reportedly battling high blood pressure as a result of the activities of unscrupulous online loan sharks taking advantage of the economic situation of the country.

The major stories of the week were on loan sharks defaming some Nigerians

These criminal loan sharks that parade google playstore have become experts in blackmail and blatant invasion of peoples privacy. They have been accused of employing different types of mannerless and uncultured characters as workers.

Online Loan Apps: List of Two Actions FG Has Taken Against Sokoloan, NowCash, Others

The federal government of Nigeria has finally commenced a crackdown on online loan apps parading as lenders in Nigeria.

According to the government, online loan companies have caused a lot of damages in the country through invasion of people's privacy, breaching Nigeria's data laws among others.

Online Loan Apps: Full List, Profiles of 7 Digital Money Lenders Shut Down by FG

On Friday, March 11, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) raided at least seven digital loan companies operating in Lagos over “possible violation” of consumer rights.

The operation led by the commission’s boss, Babatunde Irukera, was in response to several complaints of malpractices on the part of the lenders.

Bamise: How I Escaped Being Assaulted by Same BRT Driver, Another Lady Shares Touching Story

Another victim of Andrew Nice, driver of the BRT bus boarded by Bamise Ayanwola, the late 22-year-old fashion designer, has surfaced.

Onyinyechi Anoke, a medical doctor, who narrated her encounter with Nice said the incident occurred during a one-week visit to Lagos in December 2021.

The medical doctor narrated that she boarded a BRT bus driven by Nice at Rasco bus stop axis along Ikorodu road for her destination in Ketu around 7:30pm on December 29, 2021.

He Allegedly Committed N41.6 Billion Fraud: EFCC Arrests Prominent Nigerian on FBI Wanted List, US Reacts

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has has arrested Osondu Victor Igwilo, a suspect wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the US since 2018.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the anti-graft agency's spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, on Monday, March 14.

Nigerian Governor Sacks All Commissioners, Chief of Staff, SSG, Other Political Appointees, Gives Reason

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state has announced the dissolution of his cabinet members and the termination of all the political appointees’ appointments with effect from Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

The governor explained that this was to prepare for the incoming government of Prof Charles Soludo to take over on Thursday, March 17.

Igbo Youths Call for Arrest, Prosecution of Obiano’s Wife

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, has called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of Ebelechukwu Obiano, wife of the immediate-past governor of Anambra state, Chief Willie Obiano.

COSEYL in a press statement jointly signed by its national president, Goodluck Ibem; and publicity secretary, Comrade Okey Nwaoru, strongly condemned the action of Mrs Obiano.

