More reactions continue to trail the action of Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano at the inauguration ceremony of Governor Chukwuma Soludo

Mrs Obiano, had without any provocation, stood up from her seat and confronted the former Nigerian Ambassador to Spain

An influential youth group in the southeast has called for the arrest and prosecution of the former first lady

Enugu - The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, has called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, wife of the immediate-past governor of Anambra state, Chief Willie Obiano.

COSEYL in a press statement jointly signed by its national president, Goodluck Ibem; and publicity secretary, Comrade Okey Nwaoru, strongly condemned the action of Mrs Obiano.

Mrs Obiano has angered a major youth group in the southeast by confronting Ambassador Ojukwu. Photo credit: Anambra state government

The statement seen by Legit.ng read in part:

“In all standards or standing, Mrs Obiano is unqualified and too low to stand before Mrs Bianca Ojukwu.

The father of Bianca Chief C. C. Onoh was a former Governor of old Anambra State who achieved so much for his people.

“Who is Mrs Obiano’s father or parents? They are unknown and remain unknown.

“There is no right-thinking person in his or her normal senses that will act what Mrs Obiano acted in an event graced by highly respected Igbo and non-Igbo personalities.

“Mrs Obiano has desecrated the temple and honour of the entire Igbo nation and she has to be disciplined in accordance with the offence she has committed.

“We demand the immediate arrest and prosecution of Mrs Obiano by security agencies.

“As youth leaders of the entire Igbo nation, we cannot and will not accept or play down on such great insult on the wife of our great leader Dim Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu.

“Mrs Obiano has purchased some goods and those goods she bought have to be supplied to her in full without removing any item from the goods she bought.

“We, therefore, declare Mrs Obiano the wife of former governor of Anambra State Mr. Willie Obiano persona non grata in Igboland for desecrating Alaigbo.

“The order has been given and it must be strictly adhered to.”

Stella Oduah slams Obiano’s wife for confronting Bianca Ojukwu at Soludo’s inauguration

Recall that Senator Stella Oduah chided Mrs Obiano for confronting Ambassador Ojukwu at the inauguration ceremony of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo on Thursday, March 17.

Oduah who represents Anambra North Senatorial District in the National Assembly berated Mrs Obiano for her conduct

Senator Oduah described Mrs Obiano conduct as utterly disgraceful and unfortunate, adding her use of foul language on the former diplomat was unacceptable.

How Mrs Obiano confronted Ambassador Ojukwu at Soludo's inauguration ceremony

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the altercation between both women temporarily disrupted the ceremony.

A video which surfaced on social media later show Governor Soludo calming Ambassador Ojukwu after the former diplomat slapped the outgoing first lady.

Mrs Obiano is rumoured to have a running battle with so many outgoing government officials in Anambra state.

