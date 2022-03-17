The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Kelechi Vitalis Anozie, the founder of a church

Enugu state - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has has arrested Kelechi Vitalis Anozie, a suspect on the watch list of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

This was made known on Thursday, March 17, in a statement released by the anti-graft agency's spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren and shared on Facebook.

Anozie, the founder of Praying City Church located in Owerri, Imo state was apprehended on Thursday, March 10, 2022 by operatives of the Enugu Zonal Command of the EFCC.

Anozie accused of wire fraud

According to EFCC, the church founder was arrested following credible intelligence linking him to alleged conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering.

Legit.ng gathers that he was arrested alongside four other suspects: Valentine Iro, Ekene Ekechukwu (alias Ogedi Power), Bright Azubuike (alias Bright Bauer Azubuike) and Ifeanyi Junior.

They were alleged to have defrauded one F.F who lives in Illinois, United States, the sum of $135,800 US Dollars and another $47,000.

