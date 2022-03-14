After eight years in office, Willie Obinao, governor of Anambra state, is finally set to hand over to Prof Charles Soludo

Ahead of Soludo's swearing-in on Thursday, March 17, Governor Obiano has sacked all his political appointees

The appointees including the Chief of Staff, the SSG, commissioners and others, are to leave office on Wednesday, March 16

Awka, Anambra state - Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state has announced the dissolution of his cabinet members and the termination of all the political appointees’ appointments with effect from Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

The governor explained that this was to prepare for the incoming government of Prof Charles Soludo to take over on Thursday, March 17, Daily Trust reported.

Legit.ng gathers that Obiano, in a notice signed by the Secretary to the Anambra State Government, on Monday, March 14, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, urged all cabinet members and aides to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective ministries.

Obiano is expected to hand over to the incoming governor on March 17 when his eight years two-term tenure expires.

According to him, those affected are all political appointees, Secretary to the State Government, Chief of Staff, Principal Secretary, Chief Press Secretary and commissioners.

Others are special advisers, chairmen and members of non-statutory boards/agencies/committees, senior special assistants, special assistants and executive assistants.

The statement reads:

“This is to notify all political appointees that the life of the present administration will end on March 16.

“Consequently, all appointees are informed that their appointments will terminate on the above-stated date.

“You are therefore advised to hand over all government properties in your possession to the most senior civil servant in your office, and the officer should acknowledge the receipt as appropriate.”

Chukwulobelu said those in tenured appointments such as Managing Directors/CEO, Executive Secretaries and Provosts were not affected by the circular and would be determined by the next government.

