The federal government has become richer as the EFCC secured a final forfeiture of some assets on Wednesday, March 16

A property and some monies, over $228,000 and N120.5 million, which are linked to a retired Air Force Chief, Air Vice Marshal Saliu Atwodi, were forfeited to the Nigerian government

The Federal High Court in Abuja held that the EFCC proved beyond reasonable doubt that the assets are proceeds of crime

FCT, Abuja - A property and cash, over $228,000 and N120.5 million, linked to a retired Air Force Chief, Air Vice Marshal Saliu Atwodi and his wife, Winnie, have been forfeited to the federal government.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said in a statement that Justice Emeka Anwuli Chikere of a Federal High Court Sitting in Abuja ordered the final forfeiture on Wednesday, March 16.

EFCC has secured the final forfeiture of a property and some monies to the federal government. Photo credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the property measuring about 57933.69 square metres, controlled by Vector Integrated Services Limited, Bre is located at No 3004 Cadastral Zone E05, Aviation Village District Abuja. The monies include $228,428.16 USD and N120, 546,042.02.

EFCC proved property and said amount are proceeds of crime - Judge

While ruling on the application filed by the EFCC, Justice Chikere held that the anti-graft agency had proven beyond reasonable doubt that the property and said amount are proceeds of crime as defined by the Money Laundering Prohibition Act of 2011.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

A notice of interim forfeiture had earlier been published for interested parties to show cause why the assets should not be finally forfeited.

The judge on Wednesday ordered the final forfeiture of the property and monies to the federal government as no one raised any objection.

Atawodi was a former chairman of the Presidential Implementation Committee on Maritime Safety and Security (PICOMSS).

Nigerians react

Bamikunle Rasaq said on Facebook:

"When many Nigerians cannot afford 3 square meals and many are dying of hunger, God have mercy on us."

Segun Ogabi commented:

"Very Well done EFCC "

Gregson Borngreat Osas said:

"God bless EFCC this is the type of news we want to be seeing."

Osondu Victor Igwilo: EFCC arrests prominent Nigerian on FBI Wanted List

In another report, the EFCC has arrested Osondu Victor Igwilo, a suspect wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the US since 2018.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the anti-graft agency's spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, on Monday, March 14.

Uwajaren said Igwilo, aged 52, is the alleged leader of a criminal network of “catchers”. He was arrested alongside Okafor Nnamdi Chris, Nwodu Uchenna Emmanuel and John Anazo Achukwu at a studio in the Sangotedo area of Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng