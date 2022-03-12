After years of lamentations, the federal government has finally heard the cries of Nigerians. Hence, the crackdown against loan sharks has commenced.

The Federal Competition Consumer Protection Commission, in collaboration with the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission, National Information Technology Development Agency, and the Nigerian Police Force, on Friday, raided some illegal financial institutions operating on Opebi Road, Ikeja, Lagos.

Source: UGC

Some of the affected loan sharks are: GoCash, Okash, EasyCredit, Kashkash, Speedy Choice, Easy Moni.

However, some Nigerians are unaware of the crimes being perpetuated by these loan sharks against their fellow country people.

To make it easier for these set of Nigerians to understand the situation better, Legit.ng lists some of the crimes and atrocities being committed by these loan sharks.

Most of them are not registered

2. Their interest rates violates ethics of lending

3. Invasion of privacy

4. Naming and shaming/placing obituary of their customers/declaring them wanted criminals

5. Impersonation of security agencies/media outlets

Online loan apps: List of two actions FG has taken against Sokoloan, NowCash, others

Recall that Legit.ng had earlier reported that the federal government of Nigeria has finally commenced crackdown on online loan apps parading as lenders in Nigeria.

According to the government, the online loan companies have caused a lot of damages in the country through invasion of peoples privacy, breaching Nigeria's data laws among others.

As a result of this, the federal government, in other to protect the interest of Nigerians from these online loan apps and their illegal practices, has listed two important things it is set in motion against them.

Source: Legit.ng