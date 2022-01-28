The news of North-central's rejection of Bola Ahmed Tinubu's bid to become the president in 2023 and the choice of Mallam Saliu Mustapha trended among other stories in mainstream Nigerian news media.

APC Convention: North-central Moves Against Tinubu's Candidate, Endorses Buhari's Long Term Ally

On Sunday, January 23, stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North Central zone endorsed the candidature of Mallam Saliu Mustapha, as the next national chairman ahead of the party’s convention in February.

The north-central has rejected Tinubu ahead of 2023 presidential election

Mustapha is a former deputy national chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC).

Former APC Chairman, Spokesman, Deputy Senate President’s Supporters, Others Defect to PDP

A former Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta state, Cyril Ogodo, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta state.

Ogodo defected to the PDP alongside the immediate past publicity secretary of the APC, Sylvester Imonina, the Delta Central leader and elders council of APC led by Chief Sylvester Kowho, Ovie Omo-Agege Solidarity Movement, among others.

Federal Govt Announces Final Decision on Petrol Subsidy Removal

The federal government has postponed the planned petrol subsidy removal till further notice, citing “high inflation and economic hardship”.

Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance, budget, national planning, announced this on Monday, January 24, in Abuja.

Buhari Sends Direct Message To 2 Super Eagles Players Before Match With Tunisia

Ahead of the Super Eagles' second-round match with Tunisia in the ongoing AFCON 2022 tournament, President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday, January 23, had a pep talk with the team via a video conference.

President Buhari spoke with Coach Augustine Eguavoen, Captain Ahmed Musa, Amaju Pinnick, President of Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), and Nigerian Ambassador to Cameroon, Abayomi Olonisakin.

Presidency 2023: Chicago University Finally Speaks on Tinubu's Graduation

The Chicago State University has reportedly confirmed that the national leader of Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, indeed attended the tertiary institution.

Beverly Poindexter, who is in charge of the university's official transcript requests, enrolment and degree verification at the Office of the Registrar, CSU, said this in an email response to its request on Tuesday, January 25.

Divine Prophecy: Primate Ayodele Reveals PDP Governor Who Will Never Become Nigeria's President

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has said Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, will never become the president of Nigeria.

The cleric disclosed this in a statement released by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, on Tuesday, January 25.

Presidency Blasts PDP Governor Over Unpaid Workers' Salaries, Pension, Gives Him New Title

Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, on Tuesday, January 25, was described as a failed politician by the Nigerian presidency.

The presidency also said that Ortom has broken record as the governor with the longest unpaid workers' salaries and pension.

