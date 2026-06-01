Adeyanju predicts Tinubu to win Nigeria’s 2027 presidential election

Political reactions spark as Adeyanju ranks Atiku second and Obi/Kwankwaso third

Political landscape heats up with intense pre-election activities and speculation

FCT, Abuja - Human rights activist, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, has shared his prediction for the outcome of Nigeria’s 2027 presidential election, naming President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the projected winner.

Adeyanju made the forecast in a post on his social media handle, where he also ranked former Vice President Atiku Abubakar second, while NDC's Peter Obi and his running mate Rabiu Kwankwaso were jointly placed in third position.

Tinubu is projected to win the 2027 election, according to Adeyanju, who places Atiku Abubakar second and Obi and Kwankwaso third. Photo credit: @adeyanjudeji

Source: Twitter

Election forecast stirs political reactions

In his post, Adeyanju did not provide details on the basis of his projection but maintained confidence in his prediction.

“My 2027 prediction: Tinubu - Winner, Atiku - 2nd, Obi/Kwankwaso - 3rd,” he wrote.

He further added a remark suggesting that his forecast may be controversial, stating:

“Prophet of doom is back again ooo but at the end of the day you will all see.”

Political landscape remains uncertain

Adeyanju’s prediction comes as political activities gradually intensify ahead of the 2027 general elections, with major parties still engaged in consultations, alliances and internal restructuring.

The 2027 presidential election is expected to be highly competitive, with leading political figures across different parties already being speculated as potential contenders.

Observers say early predictions and political commentary, such as Adeyanju’s, reflect rising public interest and debate over the direction of Nigeria’s next general election cycle.

Source: Legit.ng