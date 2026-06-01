Breaking: Prediction on Who Will Win Nigeria's 2027 Election, "You Will See"
- Adeyanju predicts Tinubu to win Nigeria’s 2027 presidential election
- Political reactions spark as Adeyanju ranks Atiku second and Obi/Kwankwaso third
- Political landscape heats up with intense pre-election activities and speculation
FCT, Abuja - Human rights activist, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, has shared his prediction for the outcome of Nigeria’s 2027 presidential election, naming President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the projected winner.
Adeyanju made the forecast in a post on his social media handle, where he also ranked former Vice President Atiku Abubakar second, while NDC's Peter Obi and his running mate Rabiu Kwankwaso were jointly placed in third position.
Election forecast stirs political reactions
In his post, Adeyanju did not provide details on the basis of his projection but maintained confidence in his prediction.
“My 2027 prediction: Tinubu - Winner, Atiku - 2nd, Obi/Kwankwaso - 3rd,” he wrote.
He further added a remark suggesting that his forecast may be controversial, stating:
“Prophet of doom is back again ooo but at the end of the day you will all see.”
Political landscape remains uncertain
Adeyanju’s prediction comes as political activities gradually intensify ahead of the 2027 general elections, with major parties still engaged in consultations, alliances and internal restructuring.
The 2027 presidential election is expected to be highly competitive, with leading political figures across different parties already being speculated as potential contenders.
Observers say early predictions and political commentary, such as Adeyanju’s, reflect rising public interest and debate over the direction of Nigeria’s next general election cycle.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944