The presidential ambition of the APC national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has received a major boost recently

This is so as the Senator representing Borno Central district in the 9th senate, Senator Kashim Settima openly endorses him

Meanwhile, the leader of the ruling APC has continued to receive major support from governors in the party ahead of the 2023 general election

The support group of the former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, took their campaign further with the recently held summit tagged 'The Bola Tinubu Support Groups Management Council Conference', held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

This event host various support groups for the Presidential aspiration of Asiwaju Tinubu.

The former governor of Borno state at the summit openly declared his support for the presidential ambition of the national leader of the All progressives Congress (APC).

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu Summit. Photo credit: Jubril A. Gawat

Source: Twitter

The Senator representing Borno Central district in the 9th senate, Senator Kashim Settima disclosed that Tinubu is a leader who is known for his nobility and has been proven so over time.

Jubril A. Gawat, the senior special assistant (SSA) to the governor of Lagos state on new media, made this known in a tweet Via his verified Twitter page on Monday, January 17.

He wrote:

Nigerians react

Nigerians have shared their view on this development. For some, they are in support of the APC national leader, for others, they demand the younger generation should be given a chance as few noted the PDP is in trouble.

Sidney Rocket♨ @sidramatics wrote:

"2023 has turned to Pro-Tinubu vs Anti-Tinubu…Nobody is even talking about Atiku anymore…everywhere Tinubu! The man is gargantuan!"

adeagbo AL ameen @Tommy181904 said:

"Pdp don sufferSmiling face with open mouth and cold sweat."

Taiwo_Ajakaye @dmightyangel wrote:

"The Time Has Come To Choose Wisely.

"The presidency is not a bricklaying exercise.

"Senator Shettima breaking table at #TheBATSupportSummit."

shevy @sanusi1995

"Jagaban is massive Raising hands InfinityInfinityInfinity

"#TheBATSupportSummit."

RAO @Ojemeh

@woye1

"THIS MAN WANTS TO INTIMIDATE OTHER PRESIDENTIAL HOPEFUL OUT OF CIRCULATION."

Esömönu AFC @Col_Casi

"I love the energy."

Gbenga Flag of Nigeria @shodekeGbenga

"I love the strategy ✍."

Deji Adeyanju rejects Tinubu's presidential ambition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Deji Adeyanju, an activist and convener of Concerned Nigerians, has rejected the presidential bid of Tinubu.

Reacting to Tinubu's interest to lead Nigeria, Kogi-born Adeyanju warned Nigerians to be wary of the former Lagos state governor, accusing him of corruption.

He said Tinubu will mortgage Nigeria's future as he allegedly did to Lagos state.

Field northern candidates in 2023 elections and lose, Buhari's minister tells parties

In other news, Chris Ngige, the minister of labour and employment, had lent his support for the presidency to be zone to the south.

Ngige, in an interview, stated that although most political parties like the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) do not have the principle of rotation in their rules, it is an unwritten agreement enshrined in the Nigerian constitution.

The minister said this ideology runs through all the arms and levels of government in Nigeria to reflect the federal character.

