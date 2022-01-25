Ahead of 2023, Primate Elijah Ayodele, a popular Nigerian pastor, has released new prophecies on the nation's political sector

Primate Ayodele warned Governor Wike of Rivers state against contesting for president, saying he will never rule the country

The cleric also said the national chairman of the opposition PDP, Iyochia Ayu, will be driven out of the party in an unceremonious manner

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has said Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, will never become the president of Nigeria.

The cleric disclosed this in a statement released by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, on Tuesday, January 25, PM News reported.

Primate Ayodele, a popular Nigerian cleric, says Governor Wike of Rivers state will never become Nigeria's president. Photo credits: @primate_ayodele, @GovWike

He warned the Rivers state governor not to run for the presidency because he can’t become Nigeria’s president.

His words:

“Wike should not start a project he can’t finish in PDP. He won’t become President in case he has an ambition."

PDP governors to fight Wike

The man of God also said he foresaw PDP governors fighting Wike while the anti-graft agency, EFCC, will also go after his government.

Ayodele also warned that Governor Wike will break the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if his activities are not corrected by leaders of the opposition party.

He said:

“Governor Wike must also be careful so he won’t break PDP. He may make PDP miss their chances in 2023 if he continues to bring setbacks to the party.

“The BOT of PDP should look into the matter if not, they will miss it.”

The cleric also warned the leaders to be careful so they won’t break the party themselves.

He said that a third force may spring up from the opposition party due to the activities of the leaders.

Ayodele's prophecy on PDP national chairman Iyochia Ayu

Primate Ayodele also spoke on the future of Iyochia Ayu, the national chairman of PDP.

According to him, Ayu’s duty will be hijacked and he will be driven out of the party unceremoniously.

He said:

“In PDP, the duty of the national chairman will be hijacked. Ayu will be driven out of the party unceremoniously”

Prophecy on APC's convention

Primate Ayodele also said the forthcoming national convention of the All Progressive Congress (APC) will lead to another crisis in the party if care isn’t taken.

He warned the leaders to handle it well to avoid more issues coming up within the party as a result of the convention.

He said:

"APC must be careful of their convention, if not handled well, it will cause more crisis in the party."

