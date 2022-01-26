The Nigerian presidency has condemned the constant attack on the person of President Muhammadu Buhari by Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state

Presidency said that Ortom is the only governor with the longest unpaid salaries and pension for workers despite receiving funds to offset the state's debt

According to the presidency, Governor Ortom has failed not just his people as a politician but Nigerians in general

Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, on Tuesday, January 25, was described as a failed politician by the Nigerian presidency.

Daily Trust reports that the presidency also said that Ortom has broken record as the governor with the longest unpaid workers' salaries and pension.

In a statement released by the presidential media aide, Garba Shehu, the presidency said the constant attacks on the person of President Muhammadu Buhari by Ortom can no longer be tolerated.

The Cable also reports that Shehu said it is important for all to note that despite collecting salary bailout, excess crude account loan and budget support loan - each of which is repayable in 20-years - Ortom has failed to perform his responsibility as a governor.

He said:

“There are two types of politicians in Nigeria today. The first is politicians who are leaders that offer solutions to the challenges facing the voters and the country. They bring forward policies, and implement them, to improve the lives of others.

“The second, politicians who offer excuses for the challenges voters face. They avoid ideas and instead blame others for problems they have either not solved or have themselves created."

However, noting that Governor Ortom is an officeholder who inherited unpaid salaries and pension arrears but rather than finding ways to raise the funds to pay them, he has blamed the President.

