The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta state has gained more members from the All Progressive Congress (APC)

This is as the party welcomed Delta APC's former chairman, Cyril Ogodo, supporters of Deputy Senate president Ovie Omo-Agege and others

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state received the decampees at a mega rally in Asaba on Saturday, January 22

Asaba, Delta state - A former Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta state, Cyril Ogodo, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta state.

The Punch reported that Ogodo defected to the PDP alongside the immediate past publicity secretary of the APC, Sylvester Imonina, the Delta Central leader and elders council of APC led by Chief Sylvester Kowho, Ovie Omo-Agege Solidarity Movement, among others.

A former APC chairman, Cyril Ogodo; immediate past APC spokesman, Sylvester Imonina, others decamped to the PDP in Delta state. Photo credit: Governor Ifeanyi A. Okowa

Legit.ng gathers that the decampees were received by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at the PDP mega rally on Saturday, January 22, in Asaba.

Speaking at the rally, the Delta state governor assured teaming supporters of PDP and party chieftains that there would be free and fair primary to decide the party governorship flag bearer.

He cautioned all those aspiring for various positions to control themselves and their followers.

His words:

“We are family, we cannot fight. There will be a free and fair primary and so there will be no room for fight.

“Let us work together to ensure that PDP remains on top. Today, I welcome our brothers who have joined PDP and I assure you that we are all one.

“This rally has made a statement that PDP is prepared and united for 2023 elections and we will continue to work with love as one family unlike other parties where they fight.”

In his remarks, the chairman of the PDP in Delta state, Kingsley Esiso, said that the essence of the rally was to reduce the position of APC in the state by 90 per cent.

He said:

“APC is a failed party, it brought us hardship and negative change which has made Nigeria to become the capital of poverty in the world.

“PDP is Delta and Delta is PDP and we will continue to harvest APC members in the state and we have leaders of APC that have decided to join PDP today."

2023: Senator James Manager joins Delta governorship race, opens campaign office

Meanwhile, the senator representing Delta South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator James Manager, has officially joined the 2023 governorship race in Delta state.

Manager, an Ijaw by tribe became a senator, in 2003 and has spent all of 18 years as a federal lawmaker so far.

The 61-year politician started his political career in 1991 as the chairman of Bomadi local government council. He was then appointed the honourable commissioner for social development in Delta state from 1992 to 1993.

