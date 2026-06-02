A notorious bandit leader reportedly established contact with the family of abducted retired Major General Rabe Abubakar Batsari

The gang leader was said to have demanded the release of his relatives allegedly being held by security authorities as a condition for further progress

Residents and family members expressed concern over the abduction and warned that the incident reflected growing insecurity across Katsina

Fresh developments have emerged in the abduction of retired Major General Rabe Abubakar Batsari and his wife, following direct communication between their family and a notorious bandit leader believed to be responsible for the kidnapping.

According to Daily Trust, sources familiar with the situation said Kachallah Muhammad, a feared gang leader operating in parts of Katsina State, established contact with the family on Monday, June 1.

Notorious bandit leader established contact with the family of abducted retired Major General. Photo: NPF

Source: Twitter

The communication came two days after the retired military officer and his wife were seized by armed men while travelling through Matazu Local Government Area.

The couple was reportedly attacked along the Marabar Musawa to Kafinsoli Road, a route residents have repeatedly described as vulnerable to criminal attacks. Witnesses said gunmen intercepted their vehicle, opened fire and forced them into a nearby forest.

What did the bandit leader demand?

A senior official from Batsari Local Government Area, who requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the case, confirmed that he participated in the conversation arranged by the gang leader.

According to him, he was able to speak directly with the retired officer during the exchange.

“I spoke with Major General Rabe through Kachallah Muhammad. He told us that he is hale and hearty and that his wife is also fine,” the official said.

The update has brought a measure of relief to relatives and community members who had been worried about the condition of the abducted couple since news of their disappearance became public.

The source disclosed to Daily Trust that the gang leader used the conversation to present his conditions for their release. His primary demand, according to the official, was the release of family members allegedly being held by security agencies.

“He said what he wants is the immediate release of his relatives in government custody,” the official added.

Rabe Abubakar Batsari was reportedly abducted alongside his wife while travelling in Katsina State.

Source: Original

Is dialogue being considered again?

The same source said the bandit leader also indicated a willingness to engage in discussions aimed at reducing violence in parts of Katsina state.

“He said he is ready to go back to the negotiation table to achieve peace in Matazu and neighbouring communities,” the official said.

Meanwhile, concern continues to grow among residents and relatives of the retired officer. Family members described the incident as painful, noting that the former military commander remains a key figure within both his family and community.

Mariya Ibrahim, a relative, said the retired general and his wife were travelling for a wedding engagement when they were abducted.

“He served this country with dedication and deserves protection even in retirement. We want him and his wife rescued alive and unharmed,” she said.

Residents also voiced fears about the worsening security situation in the state. Ibrahim Mamman Batsari warned that the kidnapping of a former senior military officer demonstrates the level of threat facing ordinary citizens.

Security analyst Abubakar Ibrahim described the incident as evidence of growing confidence among armed groups operating in the region.

“The kidnapping of a retired Major General shows how emboldened bandits have become. It exposes the vulnerability of major highways and rural communities. If urgent and decisive action is not taken, the situation could further deteriorate.”

Ondo monarch murdered by suspected bandits

Earlier in another report, the monarch of Agamọ Community in Akure North Local Government Area, Oba Kehinde Falodun, was reportedly killed by suspected bandits.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening during an attempted abduction at the traditional ruler’s palace.

Source: Legit.ng