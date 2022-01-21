Ex-head of state, Ibrahim Babangida Badamasi's exposition of who should succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2023 presidential election trended over the week among other stories in mainstream Nigerian news media.

2023 Presidency: At Last, IBB Gives Full Details Of Buhari's Possible Successor

It is like among some aged Nigerian leaders, there is a desire for the young generation to take the mantle of leadership.

IBB's spec on who Buhari's successor should be trended over the week

Such a desire was expressed by General Ibrahim Babangida Badamasi, a former military head of state, on Friday, January 14, when he spoke in a recent interview.

Photos, Video Emerge as Nigeria's Richest Woman Folorunso Alakija Preaches the Gospel on Lagos Street

Nigeria's richest woman, Folorunso Alakija, on Friday, January 14, was spotted engaging in street evangelism in Surulere area of Lagos state.

The 70-year-old Alakija shared pictures and videos of herself and others ladies dressed in yellow T-shirts with 'Perfect peace' written on them and blue turbans on her Instagram page.

2023 Presidency: Real Trouble Begins As Atiku, Tambuwal Get Bad News

Northern politicians who are eyeing the presidential seat in 2023 will not be getting support from the southern part of Nigeria during the coming general elections.

Such politicians include chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) like Atiku Abubakar, Aminu Tambuwal and Rabiu Kwakwanso.

How I Became Nigeria's Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo Speaks in Video

Amid the speculations of his interest in the presidency in 2023, a video of Professor Yemi Osinbajo speaking on how he emerged Nigeria's vice president in 2015 has surfaced on social media.

Checks by Legit.ng indicate that the vice president spoke on his emergence as the nation's number two citizen when he visited that Reverend Dr. Udochi M Odikanwa at the Annual Convention of The Restoration Life Assembly Int’l in December 2021.

‘Mummy GO’ Neighbours Say She Used to Be Lovely in the Past

Neighbours of Pastor Funmilayo Adebayo in Adeyefa Estate, Iyana Ipaja area of Lagos state say she used to be lovely before she changed.

The neighbours made the comments while they were being interviewed by journalists.

Kind Lagos hawker receives scholarship, job offer from Obi Cubana for gesture to inmates

A bottled water hawker in the Ajah area of Lagos, Ekuma Jeremiah, has attracted huge fortune to himself after his recent generosity to inmates.

Jeremiah was said to have gifted some of the inmates of Ikoyi Correctional Centre his hard-earned cash when he saw them conveyed in a vehicle.

Is Tinubu Southwest Leader of APC and PDP? Photo of National Leader With Members Sparks Reactions

A recent photo of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu with members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has sparked reactions on social media, particularly Twitter.

The APC national leader and members of the ruling party on Saturday, January 15, paid Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde a condolence visit over the recent deaths of prominent leaders in the southwest state.

