The Nigeria Police Force approved the promotion of 17,952 junior officers across commands and formations nationwide to reward dedication and service

The exercise elevated 165 Sergeants to Inspectors, 73 Corporals to Sergeants, and 17,714 Constables to the rank of Corporal

IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu urged the newly promoted officers to uphold professionalism, integrity, discipline and respect for human rights

The Nigeria Police Force has approved the promotion of 17,952 junior officers across the country in a move aimed at rewarding outstanding service and strengthening morale within the institution.

The approval was granted by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, and affects personnel serving in various commands and formations nationwide.

IGP Olatunji Disu approved the promotion of 17,952 junior officers across Nigeria. Photo: FB/NPF

Source: Twitter

According to a post on the force official X page, The exercise forms part of ongoing efforts by the police leadership to improve staff welfare and create opportunities for career advancement within the Force.

Under the promotion list, 165 Sergeants have been elevated to the rank of Inspector, while 73 Corporals moved up to Sergeant. A total of 17,714 Constables were promoted to the rank of Corporal.

Why were officers promoted nationwide?

Police authorities said the exercise reflects the Force's commitment to recognising officers who have demonstrated dedication, professionalism and diligence in the discharge of their duties.

According to the police leadership, regular promotion remains an important component of personnel management and serves as a means of encouraging officers to remain committed to their constitutional responsibilities.

The Force noted that rewarding deserving personnel also supports broader institutional goals, including professional development and improved service delivery.

What did IGP Disu tell promoted officers?

Following the announcement, the Inspector-General congratulated the affected officers and urged them to view their elevation as an opportunity to further improve their conduct and performance.

IGP Disu charged the newly promoted personnel to uphold the values of the Nigeria Police Force and remain committed to discipline, professionalism and ethical service.

"He urged them to uphold the core values of the Nigeria Police Force and continue to discharge their duties with integrity, respect for human rights, and commitment to the rule of law."

The police chief also reminded the officers that higher ranks come with greater responsibilities and expectations from both the institution and the public.

The Nigeria Police Force stated that it remains focused on recognising hard work and building a more effective institution capable of meeting modern policing demands.

Authorities said efforts to strengthen capacity, improve personnel welfare and align policing standards with global best practices will continue as part of ongoing reforms within the organisation.

The promotion exercise is one of the largest recent advancements involving junior officers and is expected to impact personnel across all parts of the country.

Don’t surrender to bandits, IGP Disu tells Kwarans

Earlier in another story, Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has urged residents of Kwara state not to abandon their communities in the face of rising bandit attacks, assuring them that security forces will reclaim affected areas.

The police chief gave the assurance on Monday, March 9, during a visit to the state, where he met with security commanders, traditional leaders and other stakeholders to assess the security situation and ongoing operations against criminal groups

Source: Legit.ng