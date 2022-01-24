Ahead of the February 26 national convention of the All Progressives Congress, many aspirants have continued to share their vision to contest the national chairmanship position of the party

Stakeholders at the north-central zone of the ruling party have picked their preferred candidate, Mallam Saliu Mustapha to contest the party's top spot

Meanwhile, the executives disclosed that Mustapha has the requisite party administration experience and a clean slate to challenge other big shots from other regions

Kwara, Ilorin- On Sunday, January 23, stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North Central zone endorsed the candidature of Mallam Saliu Mustapha, as the next national chairman ahead of the party’s convention in February.

Mustapha is a former deputy national chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC).

Vanguard reports that the 49-year-old Mustapha is said to be the youngest of the aspirants vying for the position of APC’s national chairmanship.

The stakeholders of the party in the North Central met on Sunday in Ilorin under the auspices of the North Central APC Central Advisory Council, and adopted Mustapha to contest for the party's top seat.

Their reason

They premised their decision as an outcome of a painstaking search for a unifying figure with zero political and corruption baggage that may affect the chances of the zone in its race for the APC plumb job.

Led by Amb Christopher Ameh, a former diplomat from Benue state, the group said of all the candidates contesting for the position of the national chairman of the APC, only Mustapha has the requisite party administration experience and a clean slate to challenge other big shots from other regions.

Stakeholders position

Also speaking, a former Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Pastor Benjamin Yisa, the convener of the meeting, said Mustapha is a unifying figure in the party in view of his vantage age and geopolitical demography.

Yisa also urged President Muhammad Buhari to ensure that only a candidate with no political baggage leads the party into the next cycle of elections.

On his part, a former gubernatorial aspirant under the defunct CPC from Nasarawa State, Malam Ahmed Goringo, pointed at Mustapha’s loyalty and his ability to rally support among all party members.

The stakeholders are convinced that the geopolitical zone deserved to produce the next national chairman, even though the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has not taken a definite stance on the zoning of party positions.

