Bola Tinubu's studentship at the Chicago State University in the United States has been confirmed

The university made the confirmation following a request by a Nigeria media in a bid to seek the truth regarding allegations surrounding Tinubu’s academic qualification

Before the latest confirmation, the university had also earlier confirmed Tinubu was a student at the institution and revealed the course he studied and the year he graduated

The Chicago State University has reportedly confirmed that the national leader of Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, indeed attended the tertiary institution.

The Punch reported that Beverly Poindexter, who is in charge of the university's official transcript requests, enrolment and degree verification at the Office of the Registrar, CSU, said this in a email response to its request on Tuesday, January 25.

The Chicago State University says Bola Tinubu, APC stalwart and presidential hopeful, indeed attended the school.

Poindexter wrote:

“Mr Tinubu did attend our university, however, if further information is needed, go to studentclearinghouse.org website to make a formal request."

Tinubu's studentship at Chicago State University earlier confirmed

It was gathered that the university had earlier stated that Tinubu was its student between 1977 and 1979.

Legit.ng gathers that this was confirmed in a letter dated August 20, 1999 and signed by then Registrar, Lois Davis.

He wrote:

“Please be advised that Bola A. Tinubu did indeed attend Chicago State University from August 1977 through June 1979. He was awarded a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business and Administration with honours on June 22, 1979. His major was Accounting.”

Tinubu also while seeking re-election as Lagos state governor in 2003 attached to a form he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) a commendation letter from the university recognising his performance and “high scholastic achievement”.

How Fawehinmi questioned Tinubu's certificate

Tinubu’s academic qualification has been a subject of controversy for over a decade.

Human rights lawyer, Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN), had also questioned Tinubu’s credentials and sued the Nigeria Police Force for failing to investigate him.

However, the Supreme Court in its judgment on May 10, 2002 ruled that Tinubu could not be prosecuted by the police for alleged certificate forgery.

The apex court also ruled that the Inspector-General of Police could not be compelled by Gani to investigate Tinubu for alleged certificate forgery as he enjoyed immunity at the time.

The issue resurfaced again recently following Tinubu's declaration on interest in the presidency ahead of 2023.

Nigerians react

Ayodeji Awonuga commented on Facebook:

"Only idiots would be arguing his qualifications. How would those giant organizations he worked with would have hired him without going through the process?"

Oloye Olajide Ebenezer Olumide said:

"Bobo Chicago as he was called then. He lived his dream there."

Ojo Kayode David said:

"He should openly address the issue and provide proofs to put all these allegations to rest. If there's nothing to hide, let him come out and address all once and for all."

Chrisland Okafor said:

"That is not my problems with him, my problems with him is that it is the turn of the South East to produce the next president and the South West has produce severally And if Tinubu continue to go on with his plans the Igbos and entire South East and South South will be left with no choice but to vote for another northerner."

